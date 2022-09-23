Early voting begins with 'steady trickle' in key Virginia congressional races

Early voting began with a trickle on Friday in key congressional races across Virginia, but the torrent is coming as voters focus on elections on Nov. 8 that will determine majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Local election officials already have mailed thousands of absentee ballots to voters in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads districts featuring nationally watched races, as well as potentially less competitive elections in the Richmond area.

Oct. 17 is the deadline to register online or to postmark registration sent through the mail. Starting this year the deadline to register in person is election day.

More than 1.19 million Virginians voted early in the 2021 general elections for statewide offices and the House of Delegates, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Negative television ads, many of them financed by outside political organizations, already are being aired in the 7th District, where Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, faces Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, and in the 2nd District, where state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, hopes to unseat Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd.

Those largely suburban districts represent “the kind of place where elections are going to be won and lost across the country,” said Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, the heart of the newly drawn 7th.

With fall weather making its first appearance in Virginia, Spanberger and Vega are launching early voting pushes on Saturday.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., will join the two-term Democratic congresswoman for a rally in Prince William County — which has the largest number of voters in the new district — on Saturday afternoon, following earlier Spanberger rallies in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Vega plans an early voting rally on Saturday morning in Triangle in eastern Prince William.

Prince William, the second most populous locality in Virginia, is divided between the 7th District and the 10th District, where Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, is running for a third term against Republican challenger Hung Cao.

Three early voting centers opened on Friday in Prince William — one in Woodbridge, in the 7th; and in Manassas and Haymarket, both in the 10th. The county plans to open two more two weeks before the election.

Initial turnout was light, Prince William Registrar Eric Olsen said. “I would describe it as a steady trickle today.”

However, Olsen said the county already has mailed more than 16,000 absentee ballots to voters. Similarly, Virginia Beach, the largest locality in the 2nd District, has mailed about 17,000 absentee ballots to voters, Director of Elections Christine Lewis said Friday, “It was a huge push for us.”

A little more than 200 people had voted in Virginia Beach by midday on Friday, similar to the numbers seen in Henrico and Chesterfield counties, both of which are divided between the 1st and 4th congressional districts.

In the 1st, Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, is a 15-year incumbent running in a district redrawn to include the Richmond suburbs — including western Henrico County, western Chesterfield County, New Kent County and most of Hanover County — instead of the Fredericksburg area.

He faces Democrat Herb Jones, a former New Kent treasurer, and Independent David Foster.

In the 4th, Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, faces a rematch with Republican challenger Leon Benjamin, who lost their first matchup in 2020 by about 92,000 votes.

The other congressional race affecting the Richmond area is in the new 5th District, which includes part of Hanover, as well as Goochland and Powhatan counties. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, faces Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg in the sprawling district.

The election ballots in both Henrico and Chesterfield also include bond referendums to pay for capital projects.

Henrico proposes to issue a total of $511.3 million subject to voter approval on four separate ballot questions to pay for new public safety, school, flood prevention, and parks and recreation projects. Chesterfield proposes to issue $540 million in bonds for schools, libraries, public safety, and parks and recreation projects combined under one referendum.

Chesterfield also will hold a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Midlothian District Supervisor Leslie Haley, who resigned to join the Virginia attorney general’s office. Tara Carroll will serve as interim supervisor until voters choose between Democrat Mark Miller and Republican Jennifer McNich, who defeated Carroll in the Republican primary.

Henrico already has mailed 13,845 absentee ballots to voters, and Chesterfield has mailed about 13,6000.

“Nothing too extravagant but enough to keep us busy,” newly appointed Chesterfield Registrar Missy Vera said Friday.

Farnsworth, at Mary Washington, said changes in Virginia law have made it easier for people to vote earlier than ever before, but suggested that initial turnout is light because voters are still getting used to the new rules and just beginning to focus on the elections.

“I don’t think anybody should expect a rush like Black Friday at the mall on the first day of early voting,” he said.