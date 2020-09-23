Early voting update; Nearly a million Virginians have asked for ballots through mail or already voted in person

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just over 100,000 Virginians have already cast ballots in person ahead of the Nov. 3 elections - about a third as many as were cast in 2016 - just five days into the early voting window.

The Virginia Department of Elections confirmed Wednesday afternoon that 100,356 people had cast ballots in person since early voting began on Friday. In 2016 -- before the state expanded its early voting window and stopped requiring an excuse - just under 353,000 people cast early ballots in person.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, many voters are also turning to absentee ballots. The elections department said that as of Wednesday afternoon, 884,032 people had been issued absentee ballots.

In 2016, a total of 262,877 Virginians applied for mailed ballots.

Virginia Democrats are making a big push to get voters to cast early ballots, with prominent Democrats across the state making a show of voting early.

Jill Biden, wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will be in Richmond Thursday to add fuel to the party’s early voting push.