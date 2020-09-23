Early voting update; Nearly a million Virginians have asked for ballots through mail or already voted in person

Just over 100,000 Virginians have already cast ballots in person ahead of the Nov. 3 elections - about a third as many as were cast in 2016 - just five days into the early voting window.
The Virginia Department of Elections confirmed Wednesday afternoon that 100,356 people had cast ballots in person since early voting began on Friday. In 2016 -- before the state expanded its early voting window and stopped requiring an excuse - just under 353,000 people cast early ballots in person.
Amid the ongoing pandemic, many voters are also turning to absentee ballots. The elections department said that as of Wednesday afternoon, 884,032 people had been issued absentee ballots.
In 2016, a total of 262,877 Virginians applied for mailed ballots.
Virginia Democrats are making a big push to get voters to cast early ballots, with prominent Democrats across the state making a show of voting early.
Jill Biden, wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will be in Richmond Thursday to add fuel to the party’s early voting push.
Biden will appear alongside Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney at an undisclosed early voting site in Richmond. Also Thursday, Biden will participate in a listening session alongside Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, and African American educators in Hampton Roads. Biden will later participate in a roundtable with local “working moms” in Henrico county, according to the Biden campaign.
“Each event will be centered around early voting in Virginia and discuss how the Biden-Harris ticket will lead our country through the pandemic and help working families and our communities build back better,” the campaign said in an advisory
Virginians who wish to vote early in the November elections can fill out a ballot in person at their local registrar’s office, or, can request an absentee ballot and drop it off there. The deadline to vote early in person is Oct. 31, the Saturday before Election Day.
For the first time, Virginians eligible to vote in a general election may request and cast absentee ballots without citing a state-approved excuse, like travel or illness. Virginians can apply to vote absentee by mail through the Department of Elections website at vote.elections.virginia.gov.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots submitted by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by noon on Nov. 6 to be counted. This is the first time the state will process ballots received after Election Day.
