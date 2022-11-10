Ease in inflation, 'step in right direction but ... long way to go'

Inflation slowed last month, boosting the stock market with hopes that the Federal Reserve Board will relent in its aggressive campaign to cool the economy and lower prices for consumers.

Don't count on it.

The Consumer Price Index on Thursday showed inflation up by 7.7% in October over the past year, an appreciable decline from the 8.5% level in September, but Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin made clear the previous day that the board isn't going to relent.

"With demand, supply, commodity and wage pressure easing, the economy should get into better balance in the months to come," Barkin said in a speech to the Top of Virginia Chamber of Commerce in Winchester on Wednesday. "But I expect that process to be a lengthy one, as these artificial pressures take time to settle and geopolitical risks continue, most recently with OPEC's decision to cut oil production."

Barkin said the Fed learned in the 1970s that it "can't let inflation fester and expectations rise. If we back off for fear of a downturn, inflation comes back strong and requires even more restraint."

The board's Federal Open Markets Committee is likely to increase its overnight lending rate again when it meets early next month, after raising it from near zero to almost 4% this year to curb consumer demand and ease pressure on prices.

The positive report prompted a big investor rally on Wall Street on Thursday, with the S&P 500 increasing by 5.5%, the biggest one day rally since April, 2020, the month after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The hope is that the Fed will raise the overnight rate by less than it previously planned.

Richmond economist Kent Engelke said that reaching the Fed's long-term goal of 2% inflation is likely to take time and economic pain.

"I don't think we get back to that limit without a serious recession," said Engelke, chief economic strategist and managing director at Capitol Securities Management, Inc., who thinks the board ultimately might settle for a more modest target.

"All that this is saying is the Fed may not be as aggressive as we thought yesterday," he said. "It's a step in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go."

On the ground, gasoline prices are stable, down an average $1.35 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Virginia after peaking at $4.86 gallon in mid-June, but still 23% higher than a year ago, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

"We're in a much different place at the pump than we were in June," AAA spokesman Morgan Dean said Thursday. "But, in comparison, we're still higher than where we were last year."

Prices remain much higher for diesel fuel at an average of $5.42 per gallon in Virginia, which Dean said could put pressure on prices for food and other commodities delivered by truck.

The CPI showed a decline in core inflation - excluding food and fuel - to from 6.6% to 6.3%, with a slowdown in the price of goods, including cars, but housing prices and rents remain high. Engelke said that about half of the inflation rise last month represents "owner equivalent rent," or how much homeowners could get in rent for their houses.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, chairman of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, said in a statement that while inflation remains too high, “Cooling price pressures over the last month are a welcome sign for workers and families around the country."

The real estate market has cooled some in the Richmond area partly because of the Fed's increase in interest rates that show up in mortgages, but prices remain high because of low inventory and strong demand, said Laura Dillard Lafayette, CEO at the Richmond Association of Realtors.

Homes are still selling within 14 days of going on the market and buyers have to show up for closing with an average 104% of the list price, Lafayette said.

One reason demand remains high for home purchases is the cost of renting in the Richmond area, she said. "They look at rents that are equal to their mortgages."

Higher interest rates may make it harder for first-time buyers now and multi-family developers to produce affordable housing in the future, but the higher rates aren't unmanageable for most buyers, Lafayette said. "It's not helpful to the real estate industry when interest rates go up, but historically, an interest rate of 6 to 7% is a good interest rate for buyers."

"The people most affected by the [higher] interest rates are the people who are most challenged to find homes they can afford in the first place," she added.

In his speech in Winchester, Barkin said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed people's buying habits, pushing up the price of recreational goods, personal care products and even pet supplies and potted plants.

The pandemic also reduced demand for some discretionary purchases and a number of personal care services. "My wife has gotten pretty good at cutting my hair," he said.

Barkin doesn't expect life and buying patterns to go back to normal - before the pandemic - with supply chain constraints easing but still elevated, continuing shortages in labor and a war in Ukraine that affects oil and wheat supplies.

Getting back to normal will require investors to not overreact to market declines, businesses to cope with fewer workers and possibly a downturn in the economy, he said.

"That's why the Fed is not waiting around for things to settle on their own time," Barkin said. "We know inflation is painful and everyone hates it."