Edwards says he can't probe Parole Board report; Obenshain decries OSIG focus on whistleblower

A Democratic senator said Friday he lacks authority under state law to convene a select committee that would investigate controversy surrounding a state watchdog agency's probe of the Virginia Parole Board. Republicans said he is mistaken.

Meanwhile, a Republican senator called out the Office of the State Inspector General for seemingly focusing on finding a whistleblower rather than addressing allegations in new records revealed this week.

The Inspector General appears to be trying to find out if someone in the agency leaked records that included allegations against the current and former chairwomen of the Virginia Parole Board.

"OSIG wants to emphasize that any draft OSIG report involving the Parole Board that was recently disclosed to the news media was released without the consent of OSIG," an agency statement said. "OSIG is taking appropriate action to identify the person(s) responsible for improperly disclosing such information."

That drew a rebuke Friday from state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham. He is among lawmakers who want more answers about the Parole Board's actions in releasing Vincent Martin last year and how the Inspector General handled an investigation of the Parole Board last year. Martin was serving a life sentence in the 1979 killing of a Richmond police officer.