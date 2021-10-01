Effort seeks to reconnect Jackson Ward across an interstate and racial divide

"It's next to everything, but it's not connected to anything," said Maritza Mercado Pechin, director of the Office of Equitable Development in the city planning department.

The city proposes to use federal money to plan a different kind of bridge - a block-long deck park - across the interstate to restore the connection between two parts of Jackson Ward that seem worlds apart.

South of I-95, new buildings rise along North First Street in the city's downtown, while on the other side, the St. Luke Building is one of the few signs of prosperity in an area dominated by Gilpin Court, the oldest public housing development in Richmond.

"What happened on that side of Jackson Ward is very different from what happened on this half," said Barrett Hardiman, a current member of the housing authority board of commissioners, as he stood at the intersection of North First and Baker streets, near the now-vacant lot where Garfield Childs lived as a child.

The Richmond 300 Plan, a plan for growth looking to the city's 300th birthday in 2037, released late last year, shows a bridge deck park that would cover I-95 for one block between North First and St. James streets. Congress is poised to act on an infrastructure bill that would include money to help make it happen.