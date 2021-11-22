El Koubi named interim CEO of Virginia Economic Development Partnership

With the impending departure of Stephen Moret, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership has named Jason El Koubi as its interim president and chief executive officer as the state agency begins a national search for a permanent replacement.

El Koubi has served as the partnership's executive vice president since following Moret to Virginia from Louisiana, where he had served as president and CEO of One Arcadiana, previously known as the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. He previously had served as Louisiana assistant secretary of economic development, also under Moret, then secretary.

"For more than four years, Jason has very effectively served as [executive vice president] of VEDP," Moret said in an email update on Monday to the state's economic development partners about plans for succeeding him. "In that role, he has been actively engaged in every aspect of our work, and I'm confident he will continue to serve VEDP well in this expanded leadership role."

Moret plans to leave the partnership at the end of December to become president and CEO of Strada Education Network, a national nonprofit organization that he said "fosters more purposeful connections between post-secondary education and work," which has been one of his personal and professional priorities.