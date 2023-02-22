Defeated in a close re-election bid, former Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, wants to use her fundraising and campaigning connections to help Democrats win General Assembly majorities in November.

Her new political action committee, called “Defend Democracy,” will also back candidates for city and county offices.

“I’m disturbed by some of the things the Youngkin administration has tried to push in the General Assembly,” she said.

Among those concerns are Youngkin’s position on reproductive rights, evident in calls for new abortion restrictions and for access to women’s menstrual health data, as well as the administration’s stances on voting rights and gun control.

Luria said she wants to bring her campaigning and fundraising experience to help state and local candidates who may not have the network of backers she developed in in her successful runs for Congress in 2018 and 2020.

She lost in November to Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, after redistricting cut out two Democratic strongholds and much of a third, and in which Luria won Kiggans’ old state senate district.

“I’ve always thought this was a team sport,” Luria said.

Asked about her own future political plans, Luria said she is focused on the here and now and the 2023 legislative races.

Luria raised just under $10.8 million in her campaign for re-election to Congress, and had a balance of nearly $282,000 in that fund as of the end of 2022, according to Federal Elections Commission filings. That included more than 19,600 contributions from individuals.

“I was kind of shocked” upon seeing the final FEC report, she said.

Luria, a career Navy officer, started her career in Norfolk on the nuclear-powered carrier USS Harry S Truman and, after a posting in Japan, returned to Virginia and has stayed here ever since. Her parents have settled in Virginia Beach.

She is especially eager to win back for Democrats Hampton Roads General Assembly seats that swung to the GOP in 2021.

“This is my home,” she said. “I know these people.”

Democratic Party of Virginia chair Susan Swecker said Luria’s PAC will be an important factor in what she called a watershed year in state politics.

“From local school boards to the state Senate, we have an obligation to fight for our neighbors,” Swecker said.

“Whether it’s abortion rights, fully funded schools, or protections from working families, we need to protect the progress we’ve made, build on past successes, and elect Democrats up and down the ballot,” she said.

Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, said he has no concern about the new PAC>

“This is more about Ms. Luria trying to remain relevant,” he said “After three statewide wins by Republicans in 2021, flipping the House of Republican control and sending one more Republican and one less Democrat to Washington in 2022, Republicans are well-position to grow our House majority and flip the Virginia Senate in 2023.”