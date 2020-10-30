'Election week not election day': Unprecedented number of early ballots could delay election results

Voting in what has been an unprecedented, high-tension election will come to a close Tuesday evening, but a clear picture of the results in Virginia and elsewhere, particularly in close contests, could take days.
Officials anticipate delays in the reporting of ballots, fueled by the unprecedented number of voters who sought to vote early in person or by mail in an election transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Virginia, 2.4 million voters had already cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election as of Thursday, more than four times the number of voters who voted in advance in 2016. Just over 878,000 of those had voted by mail, while 1.6 million more had voted early, in person. The 2.4 million votes meant 41% of registered voters already had cast ballots two days ahead of Saturday's deadline to vote early in person.
But state elections officials won't report the selections by millions of advance voters until after 11 p.m. Tuesday. That is a hard stop for local election officials, who have been asked by state elections officials to halt counting and start reporting counted ballots at that time. Ballots that have not yet been tallied will wait until later in the week.
States' rules differ
Across the country, election night reporting plans are a patchwork dictated by the rules of each individual state. The one commonality is a surge in early, mail-in voting that is expected to delay election results, including in states pivotal to the presidential race.
That includes Pennsylvania and Michigan, which under their state laws can’t begin to process mailed absentee ballots until election day.
Virginia, often considered a swing state, has leaned consistently this year toward former Vice President Joe Biden in the match with President Donald Trump, according to multiple public opinion polls. The most recent poll of likely voters from Virginia Commonwealth University showed Biden ahead by 12 points at 51%, compared with Trump’s 39%. (In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton topped Trump in Virginia by 5 points.)
But some other contests hang in the balance here. Just outside of Richmond, voters are weighing in on the congressional contest between Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, watched as one of the state's most competitive contests. The district, which includes the western parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties and eight rural counties, backed Trump in 2016 while electing Spanberger.
In Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney is seeking to defend his post and win a second term following a summer of unrest that brought heightened scrutiny on his administration.
“We've come to expect that ballots are counted very fast, and the results are announced on election night. But that isn't required,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday. He sought to downplay any delays by noting that while voters are used to election nights with results based on analysis by news outlets of election returns, official tallies have always taken a week or longer.
“I just want to remind everyone -- we're looking more at an election week than an election night. And that's nothing to be alarmed about,” Northam said.
Polls in Virginia officially close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but any voters in line at that time will be allowed to cast their ballots. Election officials have said that despite a statewide mask mandate inside government buildings, voters who show up without masks and refuse to wear one provided to them, will be allowed to cast their ballots anyway.
'Unchartered airspace'
When poll books do close, Tuesday evening, results will start to populate the reporting website run by the Virginia Department of Elections. Because polls show right-leaning voters are more likely to vote in person on Election Day, early returns in Virginia may show Trump and some other conservative candidates ahead early on.
The tables could turn in some contests later that night when mail and early in-person ballots are pumped into the system around 11 p.m. That is when Democrats in the state expect to capitalize on intense “get out the vote” efforts promoting early voting.
Speaking from a party-owned van on her way to an early voting site, Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker said Democrats expect to claim a sizable share of early and absentee votes, which have already surpassed 2016 levels.
“Normally, our [get out the vote] period is the last 10 days of the election, but we've been here since mid-September,” Swecker said. “Meanwhile, Trump has discouraged his supporters from voting by mail with baseless claims of fraud. You couple that with greater enthusiasm and intensity on our side, and I think we’ll have a bigger advantage on absentee votes that won't be immediately counted when the polls close.”
But Rich Anderson, the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, said he cast an early ballot, and suspects that many right-leaning voters may have as well. Anderson said that while the polls favor Biden in Virginia and in key swing states, as they did Clinton in 2016, the unprecedented election may challenge conventional wisdom about conservative voters, and absentee and early voting.
“I’m a pilot, so in aviation terms, what we’re doing, all of us, is flying in uncharted airspace,” Anderson said.
Provisional ballots
Among the unknowns this cycle is the number of provisional ballots localities will have to process - ballots offered to voters at polling places when officials can’t confirm that a voter is eligible to vote, hasn’t voted already and is at the right precinct.
The number of provisional ballots is usually small and not significant to the results of an election, but this year, election officials may field more than usual.
That’s because voters who request an absentee ballot but then show up to vote in person will be given provisional ballots. Through Thursday there were roughly 260,000 unreturned absentee ballots. If those voters decide to skip the mail system because of reported delays, and don’t surrender their ballots when they try to vote in person, the pile of provisional ballots will grow.
Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said localities will begin to count provisional ballots after noon on Friday, Nov. 6, when localities will stop accepting mailed-in absentee ballots. (For the first time, Virginia will accept ballots after Election Day as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3 or earlier.)
“As of noon on Friday, localities will have all of the ballots,” Piper said. “In most localities, we’ll see results fairly soon after.”
Depending on how heavy the load, localities might report their final batch of ballots within a few hours.
Piper warned that results won’t be finalized by localities until Nov. 10, and made official by the state until Nov. 16, in accordance with state law.
Legal action
There’s also the possibility of legal action on Election Day and beyond, a fairly regular occurrence that could be heightened this year. Trump has repeatedly called into question the security of the election, vowing to fight for a second term if he suspects election fraud.
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of William and Mary, said the nation could well see another election settled in the court system, much like the 2000 presidential election between Republican George Bush and Democrat Al Gore, which teetered on a dispute over ballots cast in South Florida.
“It doesn’t look that close to me,” Tobias said. “But I have a sense that both sides are ready to litigate, go to the courts, if there are concerns about the counting of ballots.”
Tobias said the chances of that happening appear higher this cycle simply because of the president’s combative attitude about the election.
“The president has refused to say he would concede. He won’t say that he'll concede even if it's clear Biden has won,” he said.
Such a challenge could leave the question unsettled for weeks.
