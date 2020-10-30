'Election week not election day': Unprecedented number of early ballots could delay election results

“Normally, our [get out the vote] period is the last 10 days of the election, but we've been here since mid-September,” Swecker said. “Meanwhile, Trump has discouraged his supporters from voting by mail with baseless claims of fraud. You couple that with greater enthusiasm and intensity on our side, and I think we’ll have a bigger advantage on absentee votes that won't be immediately counted when the polls close.”

But Rich Anderson, the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, said he cast an early ballot, and suspects that many right-leaning voters may have as well. Anderson said that while the polls favor Biden in Virginia and in key swing states, as they did Clinton in 2016, the unprecedented election may challenge conventional wisdom about conservative voters, and absentee and early voting.

“I’m a pilot, so in aviation terms, what we’re doing, all of us, is flying in uncharted airspace,” Anderson said.

Provisional ballots

Among the unknowns this cycle is the number of provisional ballots localities will have to process - ballots offered to voters at polling places when officials can’t confirm that a voter is eligible to vote, hasn’t voted already and is at the right precinct.