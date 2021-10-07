Elections officials remind absentee voters to get witness signature

Richmond registrar Keith Balmer said the city has gotten back about 1,300 mailed absentee ballots so far. Of those, 110 have a problem that needs to be fixed. Almost all of them - 102 - are missing the witness signature.

"If you do not have a witness to sign your envelope, your ballot will be rejected, so we don't want that," Balmer said.

Voters who already mailed in ballots without the witness signature have an opportunity to fix the problem.

A law that took effect July 1 sets up a formalized "cure process" that enables voters to fix procedural errors on absentee ballots. If a general registrar finds that the witness signature is missing, the registrar's office will notify the voter within three days.

The voter will have until noon on Nov. 5, the third day after the election, to correct the ballot in order for it to be counted.

This fall Virginia voters will elect the state's governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and fill all 100 seats in the House of Delegates. In addition a number of localities have local contests. In Richmond voters will determine the fate of a proposed casino.