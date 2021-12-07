Electronic skill games are legal again in Virginia for now after court blocks state ban

Attorney General Mark Herring, whose office defended the ban, had no comment on the judge's ruling. Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares, who voted for the ban last year and against Northam's proposal to allow a one-year delay, said Tuesday, "I plan to review the litigation during this transition period so that my team and I are ready to discuss the litigation with legislators and the affected parties."

The victory was sweet for Sadler, who immediately went with Stanley to Sadler Travel Plaza, his truck stop in Emporia, to turn on seven skill game machines there that had been dark since July 1.

"We had a kind of a ceremonial flipping of the switch," he said.

Sadler and his company, Sadler Brothers Oil Co., operate 41 skill machines at 10 truck stops and Slip-In Food Marts stores, but his legal triumph also was celebrated by other skill game vendors and business owners who showed up outside of the Greensville Courthouse in Emporia to support him.

"It's a great feeling," he said Tuesday. "I'm sure it's a great feeling for a lot of small business owners across Virginia."