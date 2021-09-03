Enhanced federal unemployment benefits to end for 60,000 Virginians

Those claims represent people who were not receiving jobless benefits while waiting for the state unemployment system, overwhelmed by a record 1.6 million claims, to judge their eligibility.

The next step will be for the state to act on thousands of pending claims for people who have been receiving benefits, subject to final determination of eligibility and, potentially, repayment of money they may have received.

For those judged eligible, "we'll award them back pay," Healy said. "There's no deadline on that."

She said the state also has extended the deadline for many people seeking waivers from having to repay benefits they received mistakenly, under a new state law designed to exempt people facing financial hardship.

Levy-Lavelle acknowledged the state's progress in making final determinations on unemployed claims for the more than 92,000 covered by the court agreement reached last May in the class-action suit.

The number was down to about 960 earlier this week, but the state hasn't acted yet on claims filed since the settlement by an additional 10,000 people who haven't received benefits, he said.