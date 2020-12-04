Entertainment venues - from music clubs to ballparks - look to Congress for lifeline to stay safely closed

"Right now, we're biting our fingernails and hoping something happens by next spring," Harrison said.

The idea behind the Save Our Stages Act was to dedicate federal funding to businesses that couldn't adapt safely to restrictions imposed under the pandemic or survive on what Payroll Protection money they received.

"Virginia’s live entertainment venues face unique financial circumstances during the pandemic due to the structure of their businesses," Spanberger said. "Live entertainment cannot be adapted to a virtual setting, leading to zero revenue generation. Unfortunately, many of the federal COVID-19 relief programs — including PPP — didn’t take this situation into account."

"This disconnect was further compounded by the fact that live entertainment venues rely heavily on part-time workers, which skewed federal relief loan calculations,” she said. “The Save Our Stages Act recognizes this issue and understands that these venues will likely be some of the last businesses to fully reopen."

Fritz, at The Broadberry, said his business received aid under the Payroll Protection Program for just eight weeks. "The Broadberry is going to be closed a year, and we got two months of funding," he said.