Entrepreneur Pete Snyder launches GOP bid for governor

Pete Snyder, an entrepreneur from Charlottesville, on Tuesday formally launched his campaign for governor, seeking the GOP nomination by presenting himself as a “political outsider.”
Snyder, 48, said the driving force behind his decision to run is what he sees as the state’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview, he cited struggles with testing and vaccines, criticized restrictions that he said have stifled business and clamored for the reopening of schools.
“We looked at this past year, when we faced in Virginia the worst crisis that we've seen in over 100 years. And, what did our leaders in Richmond do? Absolutely nothing,” Snyder said. “I'm running for governor because people need and want change. I’m an outsider and a businessman, and I can get the job done.”
Snyder joins a GOP field that includes former House Speaker Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights, state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield and former Pentagon official Sergio De La Peña. Glenn Youngkin, the former CEO of a large private investment firm, filed paperwork to raise funds for a run.
Republicans are slated to pick their nominee in a convention, though the topic has caused heated debate among party leaders.
While he’s never held public officer, Snyder is no stranger to political campaigns. In 2013, he sought and lost the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor to Chesapeake minister E.W. Jackson. Following the loss, Snyder joined Ken Cuccinelli’s campaign for governor as finance committee co-chairman.
Snyder, a long-time entrepreneur, is the CEO of Disruptor Capital, an angel investment firm that funds start-ups and novel business ideas.
Snyder previously founded and was the CEO of New Media Strategies, a social media marketing firm that he later sold to the Meredith Corporation, a large media conglomerate. Snyder was also a political commentator on FOX News.
Snyder said his experiences will inform a campaign and administration that will focus on the struggles of businesses, particularly small businesses. He talked about a nonprofit founded with his wife, Burson, called the VA 30 Day Fund that has raised funds for private capital to award grants to roughly 850 small businesses struggling financially in the state.
Snyder was critical of state and Richmond leaders over their reaction to the summer protests in Richmond over systemic racism and police brutality. Snyder said many businesses were destroyed or heavily damaged, including one along Broad Street he has a stake in. He criticized Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam for not doing more to protect businesses.
He also criticized Northam and Democrats’ push to address police and criminal justice reform during a summer special session that also included work on the budget and COVID-19 relief.
“You had the city, on and off, ruled by a mob, destroying small businesses, burning homes,” Snyder said. “What did the governor do? He called a special session, not figuring out how do we get schools open, not preparing for a vaccine to make sure we can distribute it, but focused on restoring the rights of criminals.”
Snyder and other Republicans face an uphill climb to the Executive Mansion. No Republican has won statewide office since 2009.
Snyder, who supported President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful re-election bid, said he hopes to attract a broad coalition of Republicans and independents to become governor.
The GOP nominee will face the winner of the June Democratic primary. The Democratic field includes former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, State Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas.
“I'm going to build the broad biggest coalition of Republicans to win the nomination from every single facet of our party, but you know that's not enough,” Snyder said.
“We need to bring in many independents and Democrats - folks who haven't given Republicans the time of day in over a decade. I believe we can win because we're going to have common sense solutions like opening up our schools and helping to save the backbone of our economy - small businesses.”
