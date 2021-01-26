Entrepreneur Pete Snyder launches GOP bid for governor

Snyder, a long-time entrepreneur, is the CEO of Disruptor Capital, an angel investment firm that funds start-ups and novel business ideas.

Snyder previously founded and was the CEO of New Media Strategies, a social media marketing firm that he later sold to the Meredith Corporation, a large media conglomerate. Snyder was also a political commentator on FOX News.

Snyder said his experiences will inform a campaign and administration that will focus on the struggles of businesses, particularly small businesses. He talked about a nonprofit founded with his wife, Burson, called the VA 30 Day Fund that has raised funds for private capital to award grants to roughly 850 small businesses struggling financially in the state.

Snyder was critical of state and Richmond leaders over their reaction to the summer protests in Richmond over systemic racism and police brutality. Snyder said many businesses were destroyed or heavily damaged, including one along Broad Street he has a stake in. He criticized Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam for not doing more to protect businesses.

He also criticized Northam and Democrats’ push to address police and criminal justice reform during a summer special session that also included work on the budget and COVID-19 relief.