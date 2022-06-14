Envigo's Cumberland beagle mill to close; lawmakers urge adoption of remaining dogs

The parent company of Envigo's Virginia beagle mill that a judge castigated for its "torturous abuse" of dogs and puppies plans to close the Cumberland facility, but the date is not yet clear.

During a federal court hearing Monday in Lynchburg, prosecutors sought a preliminary injunction in an effort to protect the 3,000 beagles still at the facility from what U.S. officials termed Envigo's continuing mistreatment.

Representatives of Envigo reportedly said the company was willing to shut down the facility but argued that its owners have a right to sell the remaining dogs to clients who conduct research. Federal prosecutors said they want the dogs put up for adoption.

Judge Norman Moon urged federal prosecutors and Envigo to continue their efforts to reach a settlement.

Separately, Envigo's Indiana-based parent company, Inotiv, announced its plans to close the Cumberland beagle mill as well as a rodent-producing site in Pulaski County, Virginia as part of a company consolidation.

“Since the Envigo acquisition in November 2021, the Cumberland, Virginia, facility was recognized as needing improvements and investments," Robert Leasure, Jr., Inotiv’s president and CEO said in a statement.

He said "the required investments to improve the facility and the lead time to achieve these improvements have recently increased. As a result, we have decided we will not be investing further in this facility, and it will be closed."

In April Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed five "beagle bills" - inspired by the abuses in Cumberland - meant to protect dogs and cats bred for experiments.

Three Virginia lawmakers who sponsored the "beagle bills" urged Envigo on Tuesday to put the remaining dogs up for adoption.

"Today, we call on Envigo and its parent company, Inotiv, to release the 3,000 beagle dogs and puppies who remain at the facility for adoption only and to forgo any efforts or plans to sell these survivors for experiments," said the joint statement from Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County and Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax and Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle.

"Virginians are deeply invested in the fate of these long-suffering dogs. We urge Envigo to step up, do the right thing, and let these dogs have what all dogs deserve — a loving home."

Last month the judge, finding “extraordinary relief is warranted,” issued a temporary restraining order against Envigo’s Cumberland breeding facility in an effort to halt its “torturous” mistreatment of beagle dogs and puppies. Envigo already has relinquished 446 beagles that authorities seized last month after finding them in “acute distress.”

In a memorandum supporting the government's new push for a preliminary injunction, Christopher Kavanaugh, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, wrote that a June 8 "compliance check" found that Envigo continues to commit "serious and ongoing violations" of the Animal Welfare Act at the Cumberland site.

The reported violations included overcrowded and unsafe enclosures, inadequate "access to wholesome, uncontaminated food and water of sufficient quantity," unsanitary conditions, fighting between beagles, incompatible dogs housed together and inadequate veterinary care.

A federal inspector who returned to the Cumberland site on June 8 reported that despite the judge's previous order requiring “uncontaminated, wholesome, palatable food,” she found receptacles with “bugs flying out” of the food. She reported that Envigo employees told her the food receptacles are only cleaned or sanitized once every 14 days.

"Envigo continues to repeatedly and routinely violate" the Animal Welfare Act by "failing to provide the beagles at the Cumberland Facility the care that they are legally owed," Kavanaugh wrote.

Last year, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals conducted an undercover investigation at the facility. PETA posted disturbing video of beagles housed in what it called a “prison like factory.”

Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA's senior vice president of cruelty investigations, said in a statement this week: “It’s time that Envigo’s 3,000 surviving victims finally enjoyed a loving home. The company has deprived these animals of minimal, basic care but wants to profit off them without complying with federal law, rather than doing the right thing by letting them be adopted instead of tortured and killed in useless experiments."