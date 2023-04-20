The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has promised to step up enforcement in Pennsylvania of Chesapeake Bay cleanup rules that the state has been flouting and that the agency let slip during the Trump administration.

The promise comes through a settlement of lawsuits filed by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, watermen’s groups, a Shenandoah Valley farmer and the states of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware as well as the District of Columbia, complaining that the federal agency was not doing its job during the Trump administration.

Pennsylvania is the source of roughly half the water in the bay and of 70% to 80% of the nitrogen pollution that feeds the algae that cause summers’ huge dead zones — the oxygen-starved areas that kill fish and shellfish, including Virginia’s vital crab and oyster fisheries.

"This is a welcome change,” said Hilary Harp Falk, president of the bay foundation. "The Trump administration did not use its Clean Water Act tools to hold all Bay partners accountable. By signing this agreement, the Biden administration has taken a significant step forward in meeting that obligation.”

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, county executive Steuart Pittman, whose county joined the lawsuits, said: “I do think that the 2020 elections helped. We have a president who is on board.”

In the settlement, the Environmental Protection Agency promised to step up its efforts to enforce pollution standards and monitor Pennsylvania’s compliance.

The settlement zooms in on livestock operations, including small ones that so far have not been required to get permits that regulate what animal wastes flow into the groundwater and streams, said bay foundation attorney Jon Mueller.

In addition to agreeing to identify feeding operations in Pennsylvania’s portion of the bay watershed that are potential problems, the EPA said it would step in next year and through 2025 to enforce pollutant discharges from those farms if Pennsylvania is not making sufficient progress toward its 2025 goals to clean up its waters flowing into the bay.

While it has the authority to do so, it had not been, Mueller said.

The bay foundation’s latest study of progress toward meeting those 2025 water quality goals for the bay said Pennsylvania remains significantly off track and will not meet its own promises for 2025.

While wastewater treatment is on target, it has not been enough to make up for the lack of progress elsewhere, as has been the case in Virginia.

“The scale of the agricultural challenge in Pennsylvania is enormous; more than 90 percent of remaining pollution reductions are expected from farms,” the bay foundation study said.

It found Pennsylvania is 25% more off target for nitrogen pollution coming from farms and septic systems and is similarly off track with levels actually increasing from urban and suburban runoff.

Pennsylvania is also off track by 25% or more for phosphorus pollution from farms, cities and suburbs.

Phosphorus, like nitrogen, feeds the algae that cause dead zones.

While Pennsylvania has a bay cleanup plan, it achieves only about 73% of the state’s 31-million-pounds goal for nitrogen. The plan does set out a way to meet Pennsylvania's target for phosphorus reduction, but “The resources to implement it do not currently exist,” the foundation’s study said.

The plan itself estimates it would need $521 million a year through 2025 for implementation, but there is a current funding shortfall of nearly $324 million a year.

Virginia remains on track to achieve its 2025 pollution-reduction commitments, largely due to wastewater treatment plants.

For now, that is keeping Virginia on track overall, even though the state is not meeting commitments to reduce polluted runoff from agriculture and urban and suburban areas.