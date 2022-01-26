Eunice Wilder, longtime Richmond treasurer and ex-wife of Doug Wilder, dies at 83

Eunice Wilder, who was Richmond's city treasurer for more than 25 years and the former wife of L. Douglas Wilder, died Sunday at 83 after a brief illness.
In late 1992 Richmond's circuit court appointed Ms. Wilder, a certified public accountant, as the city's treasurer, succeeding former longtime Treasurer Franklin J. Gayles. Ms. Wilder won six elections to the post before she chose not to seek re-election in 2017.
The Wilders married in 1958 and divorced in 1978. Doug Wilder later became the nation's first elected Black governor, serving from 1990 to 1994.
Eunice Montgomery, a Philadelphia native, graduated from The Philadelphia High School for Girls and received a degree in Accounting from Howard University in 1959. She and Doug Wider met at Howard, where, after earning a Bronze Star in Korea, he used the GI Bill of Rights to earn a law degree.
The Wilders had three children, daughters Lynn and Loren and son Larry.
According to a family obituary notice, Ms. Wilder started her career at Consolidated Bank & Trust Co. After taking time to raise her family, she became a cost accountant at Reynolds Metals Company in 1976 and held the position for 10 years. In that period she also obtained a real estate broker's license and worked at Fowlkes & Ricks, Inc.
After becoming a CPA, Ms. Wilder worked at Coopers & Lybrand accounting firm before she was appointed as Richmond's treasurer.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported in 2017 that the city's treasurer's office had no tax collection authority. As treasurer Ms. Wilder provided a free public notary service and prepared federal and state tax filings for people who sought help.
“There wasn’t a requirement, but I’ve tried to busy myself and busy the office, because you can’t just be in a place and not have work, OK?” Ms. Wilder said.
Doug Wilder did not discuss the couple's divorce at length in his 2015 memoir, "Son of Virginia," but he expressed regret that he spent so much time on his law practice and politics, to his family’s detriment.
"At the time, I felt I didn’t have a choice," he wrote. "I feel differently about that now."
Ms. Wilder was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Virginia Association of Realtors, the Treasurers' Association of Virginia, and Leadership Metro Richmond. She was a member of The Richmond Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and the National Epicureans. This year marks her 50-year membership in The Girl Friends, Inc.
Ms. Wilder was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Lucy Montgomery; and her three sisters, Jean, Jeannette and Sandra. She is survived by daughters Lynn D. Wilder and Loren D. Wilder and son Lawrence D. Wilder Jr.; as well as two grandsons and nieces and nephews. A private funeral and interment will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to Howard University in support of the Eunice Montgomery Wilder Scholarship Fund.
