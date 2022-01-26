Eunice Wilder, longtime Richmond treasurer and ex-wife of Doug Wilder, dies at 83

After becoming a CPA, Ms. Wilder worked at Coopers & Lybrand accounting firm before she was appointed as Richmond's treasurer.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported in 2017 that the city's treasurer's office had no tax collection authority. As treasurer Ms. Wilder provided a free public notary service and prepared federal and state tax filings for people who sought help.

“There wasn’t a requirement, but I’ve tried to busy myself and busy the office, because you can’t just be in a place and not have work, OK?” Ms. Wilder said.

Doug Wilder did not discuss the couple's divorce at length in his 2015 memoir, "Son of Virginia," but he expressed regret that he spent so much time on his law practice and politics, to his family’s detriment.

"At the time, I felt I didn’t have a choice," he wrote. "I feel differently about that now."