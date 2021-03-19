'Every day I grieve': A deadly COVID outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation changed long-term care

Henrico's dire challenge

Canterbury's ordeal also posed a potentially catastrophic challenge to Henrico, which is home to more than 60 long-term care facilities. The county, with more than 330,000 residents, had experienced 568 deaths from COVID-19 through Thursday, second only to Fairfax County, the state's most heavily populated locality, with more than 1.1 million people.

"It's just because there is such a huge concentration of long-term care facilities in our county," said Rebecca Lewis, senior epidemiologist at the Henrico Health District, which Wright praised for the critical role it played in responding to the crisis at Canterbury.

Lewis was the first to offer help to a facility that found itself so isolated from the fearful community that surrounds it that it couldn't get trash picked up or grass mowed, Wright said. "From that point on, they were our lifeline."

The medical director and his staff "were truly doing their best with the knowledge we had at the time, which was very little," said Lewis at the health department.

"Although it's unfortunate that it had to be Canterbury and they had to be the first to go through this, we really learned from them," she said.