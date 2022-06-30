'Every little bit counts': New Va. budget brings tax cuts, pay raises

Lakeisha Williams has two big reasons to celebrate the $165 billion state budget that takes effect on Friday.

As a preschool teacher for Richmond Public Schools, Williams will get a 5% raise in the new fiscal year and the next one under the budget, which also increases pay for state employees and state-supported local employees by 10% over two years to attract and keep workers in a labor shortage.

As the mother of four children at her home in South Richmond, she also expects to save on her income taxes through a budget provision that for the first time will allow Virginians who offset a portion of their state taxes with the federal Earned Income Tax Credit to receive a refund of the unused value of the credit.

"Every little bit counts," said Williams, who also runs a private tutoring business with members of her family for children in kindergarten through 2nd grade.

The refundable Earned Income Tax Credit represents a political breakthrough for Democrats as Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the first Republican to hold the office in eight years, celebrates the adoption of $4 billion in cuts to Virginia income and sales taxes in a budget flush with billions in new state revenues.

On June 22, Youngkin signed the budgets for the fiscal year that ended on Thursday and the two-year cycle that begins on Friday.

"It really is a big and exciting win for the people of Virginia," said Ashley Kenneth, president of the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, which has been advocating for a refundable Earned Income Tax Credit for more than a decade as a way to help working parents of low to moderate means.

Tax cuts

Passage of the refundable credit was central to a budget tradeoff that enabled House Republicans to deliver a $1.6 billion tax cut by increasing the standard deduction for state income tax filers by almost 80%. The budget raises the deduction from $4,500 to $8,000 for individual taxpayers and from $9,000 to $16,000 for couples filing jointly.

The higher standard deduction is expected to save $399 for a family of four earning between $50,000 and $100,000 a year.

The increase is part of a larger tax package that includes one-time rebates of $250 for individual taxpayers and $500 for families to reflect a $2.6 billion surplus in the fiscal year than ended on June 30, 2021, as well as another big surplus expected in the fiscal year that ended on Thursday night. Taxpayers who filed their returns before July 1 will get their refunds no later than Oct. 17.

Youngkin estimates that a family of four will save $209 a year from the elimination of the state's 1.5% sales tax on groceries, even though the General Assembly preserved the 1% portion of the tax that goes directly to local governments to fund public services.

Altogether, the new governor expects his tax package to save the typical Virginia family about $1,100 this year, not including an income tax exemption of up to $10,000 in military retirement income for veterans 55 and older. The exemption will grow to $20,000 next tax year, $30,000 in 2024 and $40,000 in 2025.

"We enacted historic tax cuts, eliminated the tax on the first $40,000 in military retirement pay, made record investments in education and public safety, we stood for greater accountability and transparency in government," Youngkin said on Wednesday. "And together, we are building an opportunity society, where Virginians can find the jobs they are looking for right here in the commonwealth."

Democrats are quick to remind the governor that his Democratic predecessor, then-Gov. Ralph Northam, included a big chunk of the tax cuts and much of the new spending on public education, employee salaries and economic development in the two-year budget he proposed in December before leaving office a month later.

"The budget is largely Ralph Northam's," said Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, one of six delegates who helped to negotiate the final compromise on the spending plan with eight senators on the budget conference committee.

K-12 education

The budget includes $2.9 billion in new spending on K-12 education, including a big increase for school divisions with high numbers of at-risk students from low-income families, although the assembly substantially reduced what Northam had proposed. For the first time, 3-year-olds from at-risk households will be able to participate along with 4-year-olds in the Virginia Preschool Initiative.

It also takes the first, major step since the Great Recession to partially restore state funding for school support personnel - counselors, social workers and others - that local school divisions have been paying by themselves.

The budget carves out a new state role for helping localities replace or repair outdated school buildings - accounting for more than half of the public school buildings in Virginia - by creating a school modernization fund for making grants or low-cost loans for local school divisions, while bolstering the ability of the state Literary Fund to help them with construction.

The spending plan includes $100 million in seed money for lab schools. It also boosts funding for school resource officers, an issue Youngkin and some lawmakers emphasized after a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

I-64 gap

The spending compromise also pledges $470 million in state funds to complete the widening of Interstate 64 between Richmond and Williamsburg, a top transportation priority for the Youngkin administration and New Kent County, through which most of the 29-mile stretch of unwidened interstate runs.

The Central Virginia Transportation Authority confirmed on June 17 - the same day that the assembly acted on the governor's budget amendments - to pledge up to $100 million in regional funds for the $750 million project, which also will rely on federal grants and help from the regional transportation compact in Hampton Roads.

"It means the world to me because it has been an ongoing fight for the widening," said New Kent Supervisor Patricia Paige, who has been outspoken about the need for financial support from the nine localities in the regional authority for the Richmond area.

Paige just had attended the groundbreaking on Thursday for a $185 million auto parts distribution center that AutoZone is building in New Kent in an industrial park that depends on I-64 access. Youngkin spoke at the groundbreaking, touting "our core infrastructure, like I-64, that we're going to finish all the way to Richmond."

State workers

But the heart of the budget - along with tax cuts - is increased spending on compensation for public employees, as well as those who provide care for elderly, poor and disabled Virginians under the state's Medicaid safety net.

All of their employers are struggling to find and keep qualified workers despite a generational shift in the workforce because of the COVID-19 pandemic that began 28 months ago. Workers are hard to find, so public employers are competing with fast-food restaurants and convenience stores paying $15 an hour, as well as a gradual increase in the state minimum wage from $7.25 to $11 an hour, and $12 on Jan. 1.

"The market rate has been driven up beyond the minimum wage," said Tonya Milling, executive director of the Arc of Virginia, which represents families of people with disabilities who struggle to find people to care for their loved ones, even though Medicaid reimbursement rates for providers rose in the budget. "It's almost as if $15 [an hour] is the de facto minimum wage."

In addition to teachers, the new budget includes raises of 10% a year for state employees, state-supported local employees, and employees and faculty at public higher education institutions. The first of those raises will come in Aug. 1 paychecks for the pay period that begins on July 10.

Those employees also will receive a one-time, $1,000 bonus on Dec. 1 (federal aid under the American Rescue Plan Act will pay for teacher bonuses).

The budget includes targeted pay increases - as well as salary adjustments based on years of service - for state police, sheriff's deputies, correctional and juvenile justice officers, regional jail officers, Capitol Police, magistrates, and clerk's staff at circuit and district courts.

Mental health

Compensation also will play a major role in attempting to stabilize Virginia's understaffed and overcrowded mental hospitals. The budget includes almost $55 million to raise pay for nurses, aides and other direct-care staff from the 10th to the 50th percentile, although the Senate had sought to raise it to the 75th percentile.

"This funding is a critical step towards making our state hospitals more competitive with other industries and the private sector, and importantly, making sure our state hospitals are staffed at a level that is safe for both patients and staff," said Lauren Cunningham, spokesperson at the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The budget also includes funding for the final three steps of the STEP-VA program to provide equal access across Virginia to community-based behavioral health services, as well as money for a 12.5% increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for home and community-based services and other initiatives.

"We believe these efforts will help our system provide better care and services for Virginians that hopefully create better outcomes," Cunningham said.

The private providers who deliver the services "feel very good" about the budget actions, said Jennifer Fidura, executive director of the Virginia Network of Private Providers.

But Fidura said she doesn't know whether money will be enough to solve the labor shortage that has made it hard for providers to find people for the jobs that are open.

"It will matter in the lives of people who are very vulnerable," she said. "I just don't want to convey that this is going to solve the workforce crisis. It is just a different culture and a different time."

Medicaid waivers

The budget includes $377 million in additional spending on services for Virginians who are under Medicaid waivers that allow them to get care in their homes or other settings outside of institutions. Those services include group homes and day support programs for people with disabilities.

Currently, about 14,000 Virginians are waiting for waiver slots, including about 3,000 in the highest-priority category. Northam had proposed funding for an additional 1,200 waiver slots, but the assembly cut that to 600 because the behavioral health agency hadn't used hundreds of slots approved last year because it wanted to review eligibility.

The budget also includes about $86 million to give a 7% increase in reimbursement rates to pay for personal care attendants for the elderly and disabled. The increase was the third since the COVID-19 pandemic began for people on the front line of providing care, who also received two hazard pay bonuses.

But advocates say the increase isn't enough for home care agencies and consumers who hire their own staff to keep up with the minimum wage and market wage rates that have made it harder to attract workers.

"Because of how bad the workforce crisis is, it isn't enough of an investment to make sure we can overcome where we are," said Milling at the Arc. "Where we are, the reality is providers are closing because they don't have staff."

Christina Nuckols, spokesperson for Virginia's Medicaid agency, said Youngkin and the assembly "recognize the critical role our health care providers play in ensuring access to high-quality health care for one in five Virginians."

"Adjustments in rates for dentists and a continuum of providers supporting Medicaid members with developmental disabilities will help to ensure that these essential services are available to Virginians and their families across the commonwealth," said Nuckols of the Department of Medical Assistance Services.

For example, the budget includes almost $85 million to boost reimbursement rates by 30% for dentists who treat patients under Medicaid, which has provided dental benefits to children and pregnant women since 2006 and expanded to include adults last year.

Currently, almost 2,000 dentists participate in Medicaid out of more than 6,000 dentists in the state, so with the higher reimbursement rate "the attractiveness of the program has been raised," said Ryan Dunn, CEO of the Virginia Dental Association, which represents 4,000 dentists. "It definitely is going to help."

Sickles, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, said, "It was our number one priority to get our reimbursements up. We compete for the same labor pool as the general economy."