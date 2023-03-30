Richard Walker is not happy that changes to how Virginia restores voting rights to formerly incarcerated people happened quietly — and that they happened at all.

No longer an automatic process, ex-offenders must petition for a chance to be restored.

After a morning spent presiding over a solar installation class through his nonprofit organization, Bridging the Gap in Virginia, Walker reflected on navigating life after incarceration and what being able to vote again means to him.

After serving time in the early 2000s for drug charges, he was surprised to discover he would not be able to vote unless a governor restored the right.

“When I realized that, you know, my rights had been taken from me and that I couldn't vote I became angry,” Walker said.

He also struggled to find jobs — noting how his criminal record didn’t make it easy. By 2009, he’d formed Bridging the Gap in Virginia to help others navigate post-prison life.

In 2010, he applied to have his rights restored. The process that at the time required character references and various paperwork, he said.

Walker has been able to vote since 2012.

The process has since become more streamlined and one that was automatic upon release from prison under Democrat Ralph Northam’s administration.

No longer automatic

Following an inquiry by The Times-Dispatch and a handful of state legislators, it was confirmed that voting rights restoration is no longer automatically started when someone completes their sentence.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James responded to an email from Sen. Scott Surrovel, D-Fairfax, and a letter from Sen. Lionel Spruill, D-Chesapeake, to explain. (Her office is involved in restoring rights).

“Our website was updated to include that applications are considered individually and not granted on an automatic basis,” she wrote in her letter. “Individuals are informed upon release the recommendation of applying and given a paper application.”

When people apply, a form they must fill out asks if they were convicted for violent or non-violent offenses, if probation is complete, and whether or not they owe court fines, fees or restitutions. The previous governor administration made restorations an automatic process when someone leaves prison, and dropped a requirement to first complete parole.

The shift isn’t unwarranted. It’s the purview of governors to oversee and adjust the process of restoring rights, according to the state’s constitution.

However, the change does walk back efforts three governor administrations had worked towards to make the process easier and restore more people’s rights. It also means the process to restore rights is less likely to be granted to certain returning citizens, and that could also mean a continued trend of less restorations during Youngkin’s tenure.

In his first year, Youngkin restored 4,300 people’s rights. Meanwhile Democratic governors, Northam restored more than 126,000 and Terry McAuliffe restored more than 173,000. Republican Bob McDonnell, who first ramped up the process, restored more than 8,000.

According to Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter, rights restorations are “assessed on an individual basis according to the law and take into consideration the unique elements of each situation, practicing grace for those who need it and ensuring public safety for our community and families.”

She added that the Department of Corrections and the State of the Commonwealth “work with the appropriate agencies to restore an individual's rights."

No further clarification was provided when asked if any criteria has changed or if people have to complete parole before seeking restoration.

‘A responsibility’

The changes don't sit right with some people, like Walker, who’s dedicated his time to helping people re-enter society.

Walker founded Bridging the Gap in Virginia to help formerly incarcerated people and recovering addicts reestablish themselves after serving time. Part of his work has been keeping people informed of how to restore their rights.

Training people to become certified in solar panel installation – preparing them for a career in the industry – is just one of several programs his organization participates in.

From being affected by laws, he’s now seeking a chance to help create them.

Walker is running as a Democrat for the 79th District in the House of Delegates. With environmental policy and criminal justice reforms as some priorities, he hopes to bring his perspective as a fellow incarcerated person into lawmaking.

Walker noted how Black Virginians have been disproportionately represented in prison populations, and recalled how Virginia’s post Civil War-era constitution of 1901 disenfranchised Black people. (He worries the changes to restorations hearken back to Virginia’s racist past).

“Part of the reason that I'm running is to change the narrative,” Walker said. “There's a lot and yet-to-be uncovered, that adversely affects African Americans, Indigenous people and communities of color — it’s time for it to stop.”

If elected, he could join a legislative body that already has someone else who has lived behind bars. House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, served time before becoming a lawmaker.

Scott is frustrated that whether or not a person can vote is up to the whims of a governor's administration. Scott said it feels like people who have served their sentences don’t get to feel like full citizens upon their release.

“You people who made a mistake — No, you don't get to be a full citizen. You have to wait until [a governor] decide[s]that it's okay to do that,” Scott said.

Scott previously served 7 years on a federal drug offense. Seeing the criminal justice system from the inside inspired him to pursue a legal degree and begin practicing law. By 2019, he was elected to craft laws in Virginia’s legislature.

He said he believes the Youngkin administration cares about the restoration of rights, but that undercutting the bipartisan work of three previous governors should make people question it.

“I believe that they say they believe they believe what they believe,” Scott said of Youngkin’s stated passion for second chances, “But their actions don't match.”

He added: “People need to ask questions like ‘why would you try to prevent someone who's a gainfully employed, taxpaying citizen — or are not, but have have paid their debt to society want to come home and participate in the civic life?’”

Youngkin spokesperson, Porter, reiterated that the governor “does not take this lightly.”

“The governor firmly believes in the importance of second chances for Virginians who have made mistakes but are working to move forward as active members of our citizenry,” she said.

Meanwhile, adjacent to politics, another formerly incarcerated person has found passion in advocacy and legislative analysis.

Shawn Wanetta made what he calls “a stupid mistake” in 2004 and stole money from a company he worked for. That led to a 30 year conviction for embezzlement. About 16 years into his sentence, he was among a wave of pardons by Northam. (Like the restoration of rights, inmates can also be subject to pardons by governors).

After his release, Waneta became involved with the nonprofit organization, the Humanization Project, and lobbied the General Assembly before becoming a policy analyst with the American Civil Liberties Union.

“I’m a straight, white, Christian man — I have privileges, so I have a responsibility,” he said.

Released in 2020, Weneta’s rights were restored by Northam in March 2021. After an event with the governor to mark the occasion, he excitedly drove “in record time” to the Henrico County registrar’s office.

“There wasn't any need to do that but that's what I did,” he said. “I wanted to be sure.”

With the changes to the process, Waneta worries partisanship could lead to less people applying or people who've already been restored feeling discouraged from voting.

“Both Republican and Democratic governors have said that this shouldn't be in the power of the executive,” he said. “It shouldn't be in the hands of a partisan actor because you have partisan outcomes that way.”

As it stands, Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, has continued to introduce a proposed constitutional amendment to keep restorations automatic. Del. Mike Cherry, R-Chesterfield, also introduced a similar bill last year, but it never made it out of committees. Constitutional amendments must pass the legislature two years in a row (with an election in between) before appearing as a ballot referendum Virginia residents can approve.

Walker plans to support a constitutional amendment if he’s elected — and he hopes everyone around Virginia gets to see it on their future ballots.

