Ex-parole chair challenged suspension as judge, unsealed records show

Judge Adrianne Bennett - the former parole board chairwoman at the center of a scandal - challenged the constitutional authority of a state commission to suspend her from the bench last year, according to records unsealed Thursday by the Supreme Court of Virginia. The court denied her request the next day.

The records were unsealed at the request of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which made a filing with the court in July asking the court to unseal its sealing order. The court's 4-2 Thursday decision addressed the sealing order and all the records, and the court unsealed some of the records and provided them to the newspaper. But it left key records under seal.

Bennett was the chair of the Virginia Parole Board during a time it was later found to have violated rules in its process used to release certain people from prison.

The court's opinion said that "in the interest of openness and transparency, we further unseal the remainder of the case" with the exception of attachments filed by Bennett.

Bennett petitioned the court on May 20, 2021, asking it to take action in a matter then pending before the state's Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (JIRC), a panel that investigates allegations of misconduct against judges. JIRC in April 2021 suspended Bennett from the bench in Virginia Beach, where she is a juvenile court judge, and she asked the Supreme Court to order JIRC to reinstate her.

The Supreme Court denied her request a day later, and without any public notice or listed reasoning the court ordered the record of her filing to be sealed. The unsealed records reveal Bennett's legal challenge to JIRC, but the records that remain under seal are records of JIRC.

Bennett's filing at the Supreme Court - called a mandamus petition - was against the members of JIRC and its general counsel, Raymond Morrogh, according to the records the court unsealed on Thursday. She challenged their constitutional authority to suspend her.

The JIRC investigation has concluded. Records of such investigations, by state law, only become public if JIRC makes a filing at the Supreme Court against a judge, which did not happen in Bennett's case. She remains on the bench in Virginia Beach.

The Supreme Court's opinion said the General Assembly, as the policymaking branch of government, has determined that records like the exhibits Bennett filed should be confidential. Bennett's exhibits "are records of a then pending proceeding before the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission. By law, records of proceedings before the Commission are kept confidential."

Two justices - D. Arthur Kelsey and Teresa M. Chafin - dissented to part of the opinion and argued that there were no satisfactory legal reasons to continue sealing of the JIRC documents. They quoted a state law that says the record of any JIRC proceeding "filed with the Supreme Court shall lose its confidential character."

"From the start, Judge Bennett made clear that she did not want anyone but us to see the reason why JIRC had suspended her," the dissent said. "The majority holds that Judge Bennett has a statutory right to keep that information secret and that the public has no constitutional right to break the seal of secrecy."

The dissent also said: "Neither experience nor logic justified the initial sealing of this 'proceeding.' And nothing in today’s order justifies our continued sealing of the JIRC documents."

Va. Supreme Court sealed its reason for closing records filed by former parole board chair A lawyer for The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday urged the court to unseal its order that explained why it closed off the records to the public.

Attorney David Lacy represents the newspaper and its publisher, Lee BHM Corp. in the case, and oral arguments were heard in March.

"Today’s decision from the Virginia Supreme Court struck the balance between the fundamental notion of public access to the courts and the statutory safeguards which protect judges from unwarranted complaints," Bennett's attorney, Lee Floyd, said in an email for this story. "Judge Bennett continues to serve honorably on the Juvenile and Domestic Relations bench in Virginia Beach."

Bennett, who was elected by the General Assembly as a juvenile court judge in Virginia Beach in March 2020 and took the seat the next month, was at the center of a scandal after the Office of the State Inspector General found the parole board violated law and policy that year, including not properly notifying victims and prosecutors about people being released from prison on parole.

At least two complaints were made about Bennett to JIRC.

One was made in April 2021 by a former parole board employee who alleged Bennett directed parole board staff to copy and paste a previous report about a person who was eligible for parole, to be used in a new review. The employee had never been asked to do that in the past and felt that using a previous report as her own work would result in falsification of the report.

Bennett's argument to the Supreme Court

Morrogh, JIRC's general counsel, signed an order indefinitely suspending Bennett from the bench on April 13, 2021, which was authorized by JIRC's chairwoman. Bennett had not been charged - and hasn't been - with any violation of the Canons of Judicial Conduct.

Bennett argued that the state Constitution didn't allow JIRC to remove her - and that indefinite suspension was de facto removal that only could legally be done by the Supreme Court or General Assembly.

She said that state law that allows JIRC to suspend a judge is unconstitutional. She also argued that while the Constitution requires JIRC to have seven members, the commission only had six when she was suspended. And she challenged the suspension order because it was signed by JIRC's lawyer.

"Until a full Commission is appointed, the Commission lacks the authority to act in future proceedings against Judge Bennett," Bennett argued in the filing.

She asked the court to suspend JIRC's investigation of her without a full seven members.

The commission was investigating action that happened between Bennett's election as a judge by lawmakers and her taking the oath as a judge.

In denying Bennett's request the day after she filed it, the Supreme Court responded that the Constitution and state law gave JIRC jurisdiction over matters of judicial censure and removal, regardless of the number of current members, according to the records unsealed Thursday. (JIRC was down one member because one of its members became a judge).

The court said it did not have authority to review or vacate the interim suspension order, and agreed to seal Bennett's filing.

Because JIRC's records remain secret unless the commission makes a filing against a judge at the Supreme Court, it's unclear when Bennett's interim suspension ended.

The parole board scandal became an issue in the 2021 election; Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares, both Republicans, campaigned by attacking Democrats on parole.

Miyares is now investigating problems that happened at the parole board.

The lead investigator at the Office of the State Inspector General - the agency that made findings of misconduct by the board - was terminated.

Jennifer Moschetti filed a lawsuit over her termination. The Virginia Mercury reported Thursday that her firing was upheld twice in a state employee grievance process because of information security breaches that happened prior to her attempt at whistleblower protection, according to records filed in her wrongful termination suit.

“Moschetti conceded, under oath, that she sent confidential information to her personal email address on numerous occasions, which included, among other things: mental health information of various incarcerated offenders, identifying information of crime victims, witnesses to crimes and other individuals involved in board matters,” according to a filing from the state officials Moschetti is suing.

