Excerpts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's inaugural address

Today we gather, not as individuals, nor as Republicans or Democrats but as Virginians.

And for the 73rd time in the history of Virginia, the home of American Democracy, we’re participating in the peaceful and orderly transfer of leadership.

The will of the people grants a license to serve. A temporary license extended with trust, with faith, and with expectations to deliver on promises made.

And therefore, as I reflect on my Virginia home and my love for this great nation and its founding principles. I’m so very humbled to be sworn in as the 74th governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

***

In this last election, we heard from more voters than ever before (in a Virginia election for governor), 25% more, nearly 3.3 million Virginians who sent us here on a mission to restore trust in government, and to restore power to the people.

We stand here today as the messengers of that movement. Entrusted to protect liberty, create opportunity and build unity for the hard work ahead.

This celebration is about that movement and not the candidates or elected office holders. It’s not about me, but rather about us.