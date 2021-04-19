'Exciting new phase': Northam urges all Virginians 16 and older to seek COVID-19 vaccine

Smartphones buzzed Monday morning with an emergency alert from Virginia health officials: all Virginians age 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, a group that includes about 3 million people.

Gov. Ralph Northam called the news an “exciting new phase” for the state’s vaccination program against the COVID-19 virus 14 months after it began to spread around Virginia.

“It may take a few weeks to get appointments for everyone. Not everyone can get a shot today or even this week,” Northam said Monday afternoon at a mass vaccination site in McLean. “But I'm confident that every adult in Virginia who wants to vaccine can get their first shot by the end of May.”

Expanded vaccine eligibility in Virginia and across the country follows four months of vaccinations limited to elderly Virginians, essential workers and those with pre-existing health conditions - most of whom have received their doses. As the state moves into broader eligibility, any vulnerable Virginians who still haven’t been vaccinated will be prioritized, state officials said.

Nearly half of all adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 40% of the state’s population. One in four are fully vaccinated.