Expect plenty of talk on taxes, but no overhaul of Va.'s outdated code

Virginia's income tax code is more than 30 years out of date - on that, Democrats and Republicans agree.

But don't expect them to agree on what to do about it in the General Assembly session that will begin on Jan. 12.

Democratic budget leaders favor requiring a larger share from high-income taxpayers, who currently pay the same tax rate on adjusted gross income as anyone who makes between $5,001 and $17,000 a year. "I think we should be taxing those at the upper income level more," Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said in a recent interview.

Many Republicans, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, want lower taxes in order to compete with North Carolina and other Southern states where taxpayers either pay a flat rate income tax or none at all.

"We're very focused on Virginia's competitive position," Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings said Friday.

Youngkin has made clear that he will ask for more tax cuts in the coming session, after lowering taxes by about $4 billion in a bipartisan budget agreement this year, but he hasn't laid out a plan yet for a politically divided legislature to consider in an election year for everyone in the General Assembly.

"The reality is we have a Republican governor, a Republican House [of Delegates] and a one-vote (Democratic) majority in the Senate," said Howell, whose committee will hold a two-day budget retreat in Farmville next week. "It's going to take a lot work with a lot of people to see if we can improve" the state income tax brackets, last updated in 1990.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently gave lawmakers 11 options for making Virginia's tax code more progressive, meaning those who make more money pay a higher tax rate than those whose income is either low or modest.

But the two-year study was commissioned when Democrats controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and expected to remain in control of the Executive Mansion. That was before Youngkin edged former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republicans gained a four-vote edge in the House in elections last year.

The study came to an obvious conclusion: a much higher percentage of Virginians are paying the same 5.75% rate in the top income tax bracket than 32 years ago, raising questions about fairness, especially for lower- and middle-income families.

"If you get make $50 million or $50,000, you get hit with the same tax rate, and that's not fair," said Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, a member of JLARC.

McPike dismisses the notion of Virginia moving to a flat income tax rate for everyone, as North Carolina has done.

"That's essentially what we have now, and it's outdated," he said.

Updating the tax brackets and tax rates to reflect more than 30 years of inflation would be expensive, about $1 billion, but would lower taxes generally and especially for lower- and middle income filers, JLARC staff told legislators on Oct. 17.

Or, the study said, Virginia could offset some of those costs by setting new brackets and tax rates, with those paying $35,348 or more paying a top rate of 6.5%, which is the median top rate for all states.

Those earning from $10,396 to $35,347 - many of whom are in the top bracket now - would pay 4.5% on adjusted gross income. Everyone else, earning up to $10,395, would pay 1% or 2%, in the lowest two brackets.

Other options include creating new top brackets for the highest earners at rates ranging anywhere from 7.5% to 10%, but legislators are unlikely to support higher tax rates on upper-income earners, even if the state reduces taxes for lower-income taxpayers.

"I just don't see us doing anything that's going to increase a tax on any person," said Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, a certified public accountant who worked closely with Youngkin's administration on the tax package that the assembly adopted in the budget in June.

McNamara also doesn't think it's realistic to eliminate the income tax, as other competing states have done, or move to a flat income tax, which he doesn't think would improve the state's competitive position.

"We're not a flat tax, but we're not that far off," he said.

McNamara acknowledged "it's bad that we never changed the brackets," but instead of adjusting them for 32 years of inflation, he prefers to index the brackets for inflation going forward. He introduced legislation last year to do it, but said, "I think I was the only vote for it in subcommittee."

McPike, on the other side of the aisle and Capitol, also supports indexing. "I think indexing is the right move, so we don't put ourselves in the same spot decades later," he said.

The JLARC report credited lawmakers for making Virginia's tax code more progressive with its tax package this year, especially increasing the standard deduction for tax filers by about 80%, which helps those who can't benefit as much by itemizing deductions on their income tax returns.

"That's a step in the right direction," said House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, whose committee is meeting in Richmond on Monday for a one-day budget retreat.

The assembly also eliminated the 1.5% state share of the sales tax on groceries and made 15% of the state earned income tax credit refundable to working taxpayers, whose tax liability isn't as much as the full credit they receive.

The refundable tax credit is something Republican legislators disliked and previously had dismissed, but it passed as part of the budget compromise that Youngkin ultimately signed. One of the options in the JLARC study would be to increase the refundable portion of the earned income tax credit to 100%, which McPike favors.

"These are folks who have income but not enough," he said.

Another option would be to greatly increase the threshold for Virginians to file income taxes, currently $11,950 for individuals and $23,900 for couples filing jointly. JLARC suggests raising those thresholds to $27,180 and $54,360, respectively.

But McNamara argues that a better approach would be another big increase in the standard deduction. He plans to introduce legislation to raise the deduction from $8,000 to $12,500 for individuals and from $16,000 to $25,000 for couples. Taxpayers who earn even slightly more than the filing threshold would avoid any tax on income covered by the standard deduction.

He also thinks that approach is better than adjusting the outdated brackets for inflation, and cost the state about the same amount in lost tax revenue.

"I think it's going to be one or the other," McNamara said of the budget options for legislators.

Cummings, as secretary of finance, wouldn't say what Youngkin is considering for the revised budget he will present to assembly money committees on Dec. 15. The governor said in August that he will propose to set aside almost $400 million in a new taxpayer relief fund, but he hasn't said yet how he would use it.

"We're talking about everything and considering everything that the governor thinks is appropriate," he said Friday.

McNamara thinks the right approach is more of the same - increasing the standard deduction and eliminating the local government share of the grocery tax while compensating them for lost revenue.

"The things we did last year, I think we're going to do them again," he said.