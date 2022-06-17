Experts, lawmakers denounce Va. health chief's stance that racism is not a public health crisis

Virginia’s top health official is facing criticism after questioning racial disparities in health care and dismissing racism’s role in public health, despite decades of evidence from researchers, including those he now oversees as state health commissioner.

Dr. Colin Greene’s rejection of racism as well as gun violence as a public health crisis was the focus of a recent Washington Post article. In it, the 63-year-old physician said, “If you say ‘racism,’ you’re blaming white people” and that gun violence is “frankly, a Democratic talking point.”

In a statement Friday, the Virginia Public Health Association said: “We write to reaffirm that racism and gun violence are public health crises. Gun violence is a scourge that kills over 1,000 Virginians every year. Racism continues to harm people of color and exacerbates unjustified health disparities beginning before birth and lasting throughout life.”

Greene repeated similar stances outlined in the Post’s story during a Board of Health meeting at the end of March, telling reporters “what we need is to stand back and look at all possibilities” when it comes to racial disparities.

“Everything from potentially some biological issue to all the other aspects of racial discrimination and disparities and everything in between,” he continued.

When a reporter asked what he meant by a “biological issue,” the commissioner said “maybe something genetic, I don’t know. I don’t know of anything, but we shouldn’t rule it out until we’re sure.”

Extensive research has found that racial disparities are not caused by genetic or biological issues, including the study of Dr. Steven Woolf at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Family Medicine into the drop in life expectancy during the pandemic, which reported Black and Latino Americans faced the steepest decline.

“Research like this really underscores the need to get serious about tackling systemic racism,” he said in an interview last year. “The barriers people of color face today were set in motion by policy decisions made generations ago.”

These decisions include discriminatory lending practices from the 1930s that pushed Black residents into neighborhoods without health care access and sent poverty rates soaring, shortened life spans and established food deserts.

Maria Reppas, the state Department of Health’s director of communications, said the agency is not commenting further on Greene’s statements.

Health, elected officials raise concerns

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, named Greene as interim state health commissioner upon taking office in January. Greene was previously director of the Lord Fairfax Health District in the northern Shenandoah Valley and held various medical positions in the military.

In a statement Friday about the Post story, the governor said: “I am outraged that right now in Virginia, a Black mother is nearly three times more likely to die from child birth and that hasn’t materially improved in a generation. We all must be laser-focused on closing the maternal health gaps. Our administration must have a common, unifying objective to deliver measurable results on behalf of women and especially those in communities of color where this substantial gap exists. … I was disappointed to hear that Dr. Greene did not effectively communicate our mission. Virginians must share the common objective to close maternal health gaps, reduce health disparities, and deliver on behalf of all women in the Commonwealth.”

A Youngkin spokesperson did not respond to questions Friday about how the administration intends to complete this mission and when the governor plans to meet with lawmakers about these issues, but said he has reached out to Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

The Black Caucus has previously condemned Youngkin’s push to undo positions advanced by former Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, regarding the role of systemic racism in education and other policy areas.

Iyabo Obasanjo, an epidemiologist who helped lead the College of William & Mary’s COVID-19 response and was Nigeria’s commissioner of health in 2003, slammed Greene’s latest comments as failing populations most affected by health issues.

Ignoring the role racism plays in public health would mean “not putting the structures in place to improve the health indicators for Virginia” and risking worsening health outcomes such as life expectancy and maternal mortality, Obasanjo said Friday.

“That’s not how you run health care. Health systems,” she said. “You cannot ignore the people who have the worst problems because you don’t care about them. That is no longer public health. That is health care for the rich.”

In response to Greene telling the Post that he associates racism with overt violence such as “fire hoses, police dogs and Alabama sheriffs,” Obasanjo said, “if that was racism, then racism is gone, right?”

She noted how discrimination persists in jobs, workplaces, education, where families live and the opportunities they’re afforded — how the COVID disparities in cases and deaths among Black and Latino populations were tied to the jobs they held that were deemed “essential.”

“Racism is one of the problems. When I say that, it is not anti-white,” said Obasanjo, referring to how Greene stated that saying the word “racism” blames white people. “I’m saying ‘how do we improve the health of Virginians?’ and this is one of the problems.”

‘Social determinants of health’

On Friday, Del. Candi Mundon King, D-Prince William, spoke about Greene’s comments to the General Assembly in a speech opposing Youngkin’s proposed budget amendment, which would restrict state funding for certain abortions.

“I rise today as a mother of two daughters — two brilliant, beautiful, magical Black girls who are facing a world where women like them are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related circumstances than their peers,” King said.

“My daughters are facing a world where the governor’s own health director is doing everything he can to ignore racial health disparities, going as far as blaming a genetic disorder — sickle cell anemia — for maternal health disparities.”

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, in a Twitter post earlier this week, said that if the state health commissioner “refuses to understand” the role of racism in public health, “he should find a new job.”

Officials with Richmond and Henrico Health Districts — which are among the 35 local health districts within the VDH and advocated for the City Council to declare racism a public health crisis last summer — also countered Greene’s statements in a Thursday media briefing.

While nurse manager Amy Popovich directed questions about Greene to central office, she said that at RHHD, “we acknowledge that structural and interpersonal racism contributes to health disparities and we will continue to work to address that.”

Later that afternoon, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said ”Dr. Greene needs to stop being a coward” but stopped short of calling for the commissioner’s resignation.

“Hiding from these realities doesn’t make them go away,” Stoney said. “Virginia families are counting on him to do better.”

smoreno@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6103 Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo Editor Andrew Cain contributed to this report.