The expulsion of two Tennessee state lawmakers over participation in a protest has generated national outcry and concern over free speech protections.

While the expulsion of lawmakers is permissible within state constitutions, it’s rare — and in Tennessee’s case, opponents of the move say it could have violated the First Amendment guarantee of free speech and the 14th Amendment guarantees of due process and equal protection of the law.

The Tennessee and Virginia constitutions allow for expulsion from the legislature — but it’s hazy as to which grounds constitute valid reasons that don’t infringe on federal protections.

In 1876, Virginia legislators expelled Del. R.D. Ruffin, a lawyer from Dinwiddie County, after he was accused of taking $30 from the House in addition to his $6 per-diem payment. Ruffin denied the accusation. No Virginia lawmaker has been expelled in modern times, though a couple of senators have been censured for their conduct.

Dubbed the “Tennessee Three,” by supporters, state representatives Justin Jones of Nashville, Justin Pearson of Memphis and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville were reprimanded by their colleagues for participating in a protest from the House floor concerning gun violence.

Apparently violating decorum of the chamber, they spoke without being formally recognized. The legislators had also used a megaphone to help lead chants from demonstrators in the House’s gallery.

Their demonstration followed a spate of mass shootings across the nation, including a March 27 shooting at a private school in Nashville that killed three 9-year-old children and three adults.

According to Nashville outlet WSMV, Jones said that he and his colleagues’ microphones had been cut off when they had tried to speak about gun violence previously.

“Our mics were cut off throughout the week whenever we were trying to bring up the issue,” Jones said in the local reporting.

In votes to expel the three from the legislature, Jones and Pearson — who are Black men — were kicked out, while Johnson — who is a white woman — was spared.

“It might have to do with the color of our skin,” Johnson said to reporters Thursday.

If provable, that could fall within protections from the U.S. Constitution, said A.E. Dick Howard, a University of Virginia law professor who was involved in the crafting of Virginia’s current state constitution that took effect in 1971.

“If you could show that the grounds for expulsion were the speech of the legislators, the expelled legislators, then you’ve got a First Amendment issue,” he said.

According to Article IV, Section 7 of Virginia’s constitution: “Each house shall judge of the election, qualification, and returns of its members, may punish them for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds of its elected membership, may expel a member.”

“There’s really not much law on this because the legislators — even if they don’t like what a member is doing — I think they know that to expel a member is to play with fire,” Howard said.

Even if some Virginia lawmakers sought to expel a fellow legislature, the legislature is closely divided politically, which would make a two-thirds vote a high bar to clear.

In 2021, the Virginia Senate censured Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, for “conduct unbecoming” of a senator, citing a history of public clashes that began with her berating a Virginia Capitol Police officer over a parking spot and culminated with her support for political rallies that preceded an assault by supporters of President Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol.

She was also removed from committee assignments. (Committees are where much legislation is filtered and adjusted before full floor votes. It’s a way for legislators to have more impact on what proposed bills can become laws).

In 1987, Virginia senators censured Sen. Peter Babalas, D-Norfolk, for his actions in the Senate Committee on Commerce and Labor to kill legislation that would have hurt one of his clients. He had been charged with two counts of violating state law on conflict of interest, but was acquitted in August 1986.

Censures, Howard said, are a way to take disciplinary action against a lawmaker without potentially triggering federal intervention.

Following the expulsions of Jones and Pearson in Tennessee, special elections will be set to fill their seats. Some local leaders have already expressed support for the ousted lawmakers, and they could return to their seats.

Before his expulsion, Jones noted that the vote could “galvanize people” to take “sustained action.”

The idea resonated with Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, who tweeted Thursday night: “Six people shot to death with an AR 15, and yet what is Tennessee legislature worried about? Expelling Black representatives for decorum of the body. Stay woke people!”

Recognize these places? 26 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives