Faculty challenge credentials of COVID-19 testing company working with VCU, two other schools

Faculty leaders at two state universities asked state health officials on Friday to take a closer look at a testing company hired to test 10,000 college students across the state — a request the department has declined.
In a letter to the Virginia Department of Health, six professors at Virginia Commonwealth University and George Mason University threw into question the qualifications of a company, with few ties to the state and a hazy online presence, that so far has received more than $750,000 from three state schools.
The company, Kallaco, has faced delays and other issues while delivering its services, but overall has been able to successfully test thousands of students, said representatives for VCU, GMU and William & Mary, another school contracting with the company.
“We have serious concerns regarding testing for COVID-19 on our campuses, specifically with the qualifications of the companies and health professionals involved, and the appropriateness of the tests being used,” the letter from faculty reads.
It was signed by the presidents of the VCU and GMU chapters of the American Association of University Professors, Everett Carpenter and Bethany Letiecq, as well as four other faculty leaders at both institutions.
State health officials declined to scrutinize the company in a statement Friday evening, deferring to the institutions that contracted with the company.
“While the Virginia Department of Health acknowledges receipt of the letter, VDH has not been involved in the negotiations of these contracts and defers a response to the universities involved,” VDH spokeswoman Julie Grimes said late Friday.
The request from faculty highlights quality control concerns amid a scarcity of resources to address the pandemic that has plagued governments and large institutions nationally — from protective equipment to new tests. For colleges and universities, a desire to reopen has left many institutions on the market for tests amid a nationwide shortage.
Layered on are concerns about the safety of college campus reopenings in Virginia and elsewhere, where fears of COVID-19 outbreaks have leaders and students on edge.
VCU, which is housing roughly 4,500 residential students and hosting some in-person classes, reopened its doors on Monday. As of Friday, VCU had reported 25 active cases of COVID-19 among students and 11 among faculty and staff; another 67 students remained in quarantine on campus after exposure.
The university’s reopening plans, crafted in coordination with state health officials, called for all residential students and 2% of non-residential students to be tested for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus. The plan says VCU is also testing 5% of residential students and 2% of the broader campus community daily to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19.
William and Mary started Aug. 19 with remote classes and will begin in-person instruction after Labor Day. George Mason starts Monday with a mix of in-person and online classes.
VCU hired Kallaco on July 14 to perform its pre-opening testing, and so far has paid the company $438,900 for testing kits mailed to students, and use of an app that reports test results and allows students to track their symptoms, according to documents provided by VCU in response to a public records request.
VCU is also working with Kallaco on its ongoing prevalence testing: VCU health staff administer the tests using Kallaco kits that are then processed by the company.
The contract — which mirrors ones executed by GMU and William & Mary — lists the cost per student at around $124.
VCU spokesman Michael Porter said that between 150 and 200 students or family have reached out to VCU with concerns about the tests, ranging from “not receiving a test or results taking longer than expected, needing to retake a test because the results were inconclusive, needing tests sent to a different address because the student relocated during the summer, and receiving tests that were missing components or arrived damaged.”
Carpenter, president of VCU’s professors’ association and the director of the school’s nanoscience and nanotechnology program, said the challenges merit a close look at the company.
Carpenter said that little is known about the company responsible for VCU’s safe return to campus and ongoing monitoring, including the validity of the tests they are using, the FDA clearance for those tests and the company’s history with performing such a critical task.
“It looks funny,” Carpenter said. “And, when you’re dealing with COVID-19, you don’t want things to look funny.”
The company, registered in Delaware to a Louisiana address, has a slim online presence. The domain for the company’s main website was registered two months ago, on June 19.
It’s founder and CEO, John Spivey, is based in New Orleans, according to his LinkedIn profile, which also says he runs his own executive consulting and management services company.
An address for the company listed on its contract with VCU is also the address for Opteo Laboratory, an active limited liability company registered in Louisiana. Its only listed agent, Matthew Almon, does not appear on Kallaco’s leadership team as listed on its website.
According to the Food and Drug Administration's database, Opteo notified the FDA that it has validated its own COVID-19 diagnostic test, but as of Friday, the lab was listed as “Not FDA Authorized” on the agency’s website.
Kallaco spokeswoman Amy Cheronis did not respond to a request for comment on the faculty letter or questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch about the company and its testing process.
Despite some issues, Porter said VCU had successfully tested 4,211 students as of Aug. 14, and 360 more had been tested and awaited results. Fourteen students tested positive as part of that screening.
“Overall, the testing program has worked well-considering that COVID-19 is something that none of us has experienced before,” Porter said in an email.
Pritesh Singh, a sophomore majoring in finance at VCU and who resides on campus, said he participated in testing with Kallaco at the end of July without problems. He registered for a test on a Kallaco portal, and had mailed his sample within a week.
Lukas D’Errico, a freshman majoring in theater, had a similar experience.
“Me performing the test myself was … interesting. It asked in pretty medical terms to like, swab the back of your throat. I thought, great, I’m not a doctor,” he said. “But it went relatively smoothly.”
GMU spokesman Michael Sandler said the university also heard concerns about the testing company, “but overall the process has been relatively smooth.”
Sandler said the university set out to test 2,700 students, and as of Monday, 2,562 had been successfully tested. Six students tested positive.
GMU’s original agreement with Kallaco was tied to a fee of $131,670, though that does not represent the full amount the institution will pay the company.
William & Mary has so far paid $194,392 to Kallaco.
A William & Mary spokeswoman, Suzanne Clavet, said the university did experience some delays consistent with testing delays nationally. Clavet declined to fault Kallaco, saying that issues reflect the unprecedented nature of the pandemic.
“Kallaco has been working double-time to meet the testing demand from our community,” Clavet said. “These are unprecedented times, necessitating unprecedented response and all involved are doing their best to provide that.”
