Faculty challenge credentials of COVID-19 testing company working with VCU, two other schools

Carpenter said that little is known about the company responsible for VCU’s safe return to campus and ongoing monitoring, including the validity of the tests they are using, the FDA clearance for those tests and the company’s history with performing such a critical task.

“It looks funny,” Carpenter said. “And, when you’re dealing with COVID-19, you don’t want things to look funny.”

The company, registered in Delaware to a Louisiana address, has a slim online presence. The domain for the company’s main website was registered two months ago, on June 19.

It’s founder and CEO, John Spivey, is based in New Orleans, according to his LinkedIn profile, which also says he runs his own executive consulting and management services company.

An address for the company listed on its contract with VCU is also the address for Opteo Laboratory, an active limited liability company registered in Louisiana. Its only listed agent, Matthew Almon, does not appear on Kallaco’s leadership team as listed on its website.

According to the Food and Drug Administration's database, Opteo notified the FDA that it has validated its own COVID-19 diagnostic test, but as of Friday, the lab was listed as “Not FDA Authorized” on the agency’s website.