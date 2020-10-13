Fairfax NAACP leader Sean Perryman announces Democratic bid for LG

Sean Perryman, president of the Fairfax County NAACP, formally announced his Democratic bid for lieutenant governor on Tuesday, calling for more boldly progressive state leadership.

Though "Democrats have won control of the government here in Virginia, we’ve failed to make the bold progress we need" Perryman, an attorney, planned to say in a virtual announcement to supporters Tuesday evening. "I know because I’ve seen it first hand in my work as a policy advocate and as President of the largest NAACP chapter in Virginia.

"We weren’t able to legalize cannabis and release those who have been wrongfully incarcerated. We weren’t able to get paid sick leave for our workers, or universal PreK for our children. We weren’t even able - in the year 2020 - to block the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure that will harm Virginia’s natural landscape and marginalized communities."

Perryman, 34, said some Virginia politicians are comfortable with "business as usual," but "the status quo will not get us to justice and prosperity for all."