Fate of grocery tax repeal uncertain in Senate after bill is killed and revived

The fate of one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's main campaign promises - eliminating the state sales tax on groceries - hangs in the balance after a Senate committee killed a legislative compromise on Tuesday and then revived it for further debate.

Prompted by unresolved concerns over the effect on education funding for local governments, the Democratic-led Senate Finance Committee initially killed a bill that would eliminate most of the grocery tax and exempt menstrual and other personal hygiene products from sales tax. The vote was 9-7.

The committee then revived Senate Bill 451 for further review, with time running out for the Senate to act on its bills before the Feb. 15 crossover deadline that marks the procedural midway point in the legislative session.

The grocery tax repeal represents the biggest political challenge for the Senate in dealing with Youngkin's proposed $4 billion tax package because the measure is popular with legislators from parties, but they remain concerned about revenue loss, especially for local school divisions.

On Tuesday, Senate Finance approved a separate bill, proposed by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, for a one-time state income tax rebate of $300 for individual taxpayers and $600 for families. But the panel carried over the governor's proposal to double the standard deduction on income tax returns until next year to allow study by a special subcommittee on tax policy.

Hanger would prefer to carry over the grocery tax repeal for study as well, rather than making decisions now with long-term financial consequences for the state and local governments.

"Tax policy is something that needs to be gone through with thoughtful consideration," he told the committee. "I don't consider what we're doing now thoughtful consideration."

The House Appropriations Committee is expected to act on its version of the grocery tax repeal, proposed by Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, on Friday in its final meeting before crossover.

His proposal would eliminate the 2.5% grocery tax entirely, for a revenue reduction of $1.2 billion over two years. It would use state general tax funds to compensate local school divisions that currently receive 1 percentage point of the tax back from the state, based on their student enrollment.

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, proposed in his parting budget to eliminate that portion of the tax, along with 0.5% dedicated to transportation. He exempted a 1% local option portion of the tax that does not go to the state.

He also proposed to use state funds to replace the money now distributed to local school divisions, but did not make up an estimated loss of $186 million in transportation funding over two years.

Three Republican senators proposed legislation to repeal the grocery tax, but the Democratic-controlled committee rolled them into a bill proposed by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, to exempt menstrual and other hygiene products from the sales tax.

They urged the committee to eliminate the tax as regressive because it would cost poor families a higher percentage of their income than wealthier families.

"It's not those who can most afford it, but those who can least afford it who are hurt the most," said Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, who sponsored one of the bills, along with Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg.

The compromise proposed by the committee would follow Northam's plan by eliminating the state portions of the tax, while leaving the 1% local option.

But the proposal didn't satisfy Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who strongly opposed any change in the method of reimbursing local school divisions, now based on their average daily enrollment.

The committee had eliminated an earlier proposal to reimburse the money through the local composite index, based on a locality's ability to pay its share of K-12 education costs. But Petersen opposed relying on the two-year state budget instead of law to ensure localities would be reimbursed based on enrollment.

"If you take it out of code and put it into budget language, that would be a loss," said Petersen, who called the proposal "a major mistake."

He proposed instead a "skinny repeal" of the tax that would eliminate only the portion for transportation, but that died on a voice vote.

"If you do that, you're going to end up with a bill that essentially continues the grocery tax," Newman warned.

The uncertain outcome poses a quandary for legislators, especially Democrats, who have supported repealing the tax in the past but haven't done it primarily because of the costs to local governments. The General Assembly repealed all but the 2.5% of the tax in 2004.

"At one point or another, we've all run on getting rid of the tax on food," Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, disagreed. "I ran on fully funding K-12 education, which hasn't been done so far," she said.

Hanger, who has served in the Senate for 26 years, reminded legislators that the state already is paying $950 million a year to localities to compensate them for partly eliminating the personal property tax on vehicles - a cost that would now be more than $2 billion if the assembly hadn't capped the amount of car tax relief available.

He warned that local taxpayers will suffer if the state eliminates sources of revenue on which localities depend.

"If we shortchange them - and we will at some point because we always do - they're going to have to put it on the real estate tax," he said.