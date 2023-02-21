Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, says that, next session, she plans to bring back her defeated legislation that would prohibit menstrual health data from being included in search warrants. Favola said that, while it was “really surprising” that the White House noticed the legislation, it signals widespread attention to the matter.

When a House of Delegates subcommittee tabled the bill last week, it caught the eye of President Joe Biden’s administration. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement last week condemning Gov. Glen Youngkin’s administration for its role in prompting the bill’s defeat.

A House Courts of Justice subcommittee voted 5-3 along party lines to kill Senate Bill 852 after Deputy state Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Maggie Cleary spoke against the legislation, calling it an unprecedented limit on search warrants in police investigations.

“I think my bill really does speak to a lot of values that we hold and where people stand on [it],” Favola said.

Before its defeat in the House panel, the measure garnered bipartisan support in the Senate, with nine Republicans voting in favor of the bill. With Democrats controlling that chamber, their bills do not need bipartisan support to pass.

“For me, it is a privacy issue for my patients,” said Sen. Siobahn Dunnavant, R-Henrico, an OBGYN who supported the bill in the Senate. “So that was my natural perspective on the bill.”

Before the House panel tabled the bill, Cleary said: “The administration’s concern is that this would ultimately open the door to put further limits on search warrants down the road. And that would be incredibly problematic from a criminal law or really any legal standpoint,” she said.

Jean-Pierre said that opposition to Favola’s bill “attacks the principles of freedom and a woman’s fundamental right to privacy in the United States of America.”

While defending Youngkin’s stance on the matter, spokesperson Macaulay Porter suggested the Biden administration could carve out a limit on menstrual data through executive order if the president wanted to.

Currently, a privacy rule within the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act permits but does require places like reproductive health care clinics to hand over to law enforcement records of people who have had abortions. Favola’s bill is broad in the sense that it concerns “health data stored on a computer, computer network or other device containing electronic or digital information.”

Favola said her bill is preemptive, since menstrual health data relates to national conversations around abortion access. Last summer, national concern emerged over whether or not people’s menstrual cycles could be accessed from tracking apps on their phones.

Though several anti-abortion organizations and Attorney General Jason Miyares have expressed that it is not their desire to prosecute people who have abortions should the procedure become further restricted or banned — prosecution would focus on people who perform abortions — legislators like Favola are concerned that might not always be the case.

“I’m trying to lay the groundwork for protecting Virginians so this is on the books before everybody is saying ‘you know what, we might as well go out and prosecute women,’” Favola said. “I don’t know if that day will ever come. But nobody really thought we were going to have abortion bans as restrictive as they are.”

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which had federally protected abortion access for 49 years, some states have enacted bans or strict restrictions and, in some cases, have threatened prosecution.

“I just can’t believe that we’re even having this debate, to be quite frank,” said Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, who also supported the bill. “I mean, it’s a private health record.”

