The intensifying rivalry between Virginia and Maryland over the prized new FBI headquarters may be driving a wedge between the states on regional transportation improvements important to Northern Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia's senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, took a shot at Maryland on Friday over a private transportation company's abrupt withdrawal from a partnership with the state for replacing the American Legion Bridge where interstate 495 crosses the Potomac River, and building toll express lanes there and on Interstate 270 through Montgomery County, Md.

In a column published in The Washington Post, the Republican governor and Democratic senators linked the decision by Transurban this month to drop out of the public-private partnership with Maryland to the competition between the states for the new FBI headquarters.

The economic development race has become testy, as Maryland claims the federal guidelines for the project unfairly favor Virginia, while Youngkin and his allies say that a proposed site at Springfield in Fairfax County is superior in part because of major state investments in I-495 and other transportation improvements in Northern Virginia. Maryland has proposed sites in Greenbelt and Landover in Prince George's County.

"Maryland has not made major transportation improvements to its Beltway system in decades and just lost its partner in the effort to add express lanes to Interstate 270," they wrote. "Northern Virginia has already rebuilt its interstate network, investing more than $15 billion in these critical arteries."

Big stakes for Virginia

The Virginia leaders didn't mention the Beltway Accord that then-Gov. Ralph Northam in Virginia and then-Gov. Larry Hogan in Maryland announced two years ago to fix what they called "one of the worst traffic chokepoints in the nation" on I-495 at American Legion Bridge between Fairfax and Montgomery counties. Virginia is extending its network of express toll lanes almost to the bridge, which Maryland controls because the Potomac is part of its state territory.

Virginia has a big stake in the project being built because of traffic congestion on both sides of the bridge and its effect on Northern Virginia, which remains the economic engine of the state's economy because of its proximity to the federal government in Washington and the defense industry in the region.

"Without a coordinated plan, you're not going to solve congestion in Northern Virginia," said Aubrey Layne, a former Virginia secretary of transportation and finance, as well as an unpaid adviser to Youngkin during the transition between Northam and Youngkin a year ago.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said Friday, "Virginia’s 495 NEXT project to extend the Express Lane network on the Beltway is independent of the Maryland project. 495 NEXT will provide travel time savings, congestion relief, and increased travel choices to travelers."

'Brutal' congestion

"Virginia will continue to coordinate with Maryland as they determine their next steps to alleviate one of the region's worst traffic bottlenecks," Porter said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat who took office two months ago, said last week that he is committed to working with "our partners to the south of us" and private investment firms to carry out the project to replace the American Legion Bridge and relieve traffic congestion on I-495 and I-270, which runs through Montgomery, the state's most populous and affluent county.

"The congestion, it's brutal," Moore said in a Zoom appearance on Wednesday with the Greater Washington Board of Trade, which advocates regional solutions to traffic that remains a top concern on both sides of the Potomac.

He did not blame Hogan, his Republican predecessor, for failing to solve a problem that he said had spanned numerous governors over many years. He noted that Transurban, an Australian company that is the lead partner on the 495 NEXT project in Virginia, walked away from its agreement with Maryland despite receiving an extension from Hogan to give it more time to produce a plan.

"We are committed to advancing the work in a way that minimizes any potential delay," said Moore, who noted that the state retains the crucial federal record of decision on the environmental permits for the project.

He also said he welcomes the role of public-private transportation partnerships, or P3s, which he called "a valuable tool" for financing and constructing the proposed improvements, along with potentially major federal contributions through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed last year.

'The public interest'

"I'm not against P3s at all," Moore, "but we just need to make sure that we have the public interest ... being served."

Hogan's proposal faced strong public opposition, particularly in Montgomery, over concerns that it favored expanding highways over transit, and gave a private company a long-term concession to collect dynamically priced tolls that soar when congestion on free traffic lanes is worst.

Layne was transportation secretary under then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who worked with the Republican-controlled General Assembly in 2015 to enact major reforms to the Virginia Public-Private Transportation Act after a series of allegedly flawed deals signed by his predecessor, Gov. Bob McDonnell. Those projects included a cancelled agreement to build a toll expressway along U.S. 460 that cost the state $260 million without turning over a single shovel of dirt because it was unlikely to receive necessary federal environmental permits.

The reforms paid off the next year for Virginia, which awarded a $2.5 billion contract to a Spanish-based consortium to finance and build more than 22 miles of toll express lanes on Interstate 66 outside of the Beltway. The consortium, I-66 Express Mobility Partners, paid Virginia $500 million up front for the project, along with money for other regional transportation improvements, in exchange for a long-term concession to collect toll revenues on the express lanes.

"Not one single cent of taxpayer money will be used to construct” the project, McAuliffe boasted in announcing the deal in November, 2016.

Virginia has relied heavily on public-private partnerships to pay for major highway projects in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, but the state requires that the projects maintain access to free travel lanes, giving drivers the choice of paying often high tolls to avoid congestion at peak travel times.

"Managed [toll] lanes do offer people a choice," said Layne, now a Hampton Roads health care executive who serves on the board of managers of I-66 Express Mobility Partners.

