Fed on path to return inflation 'back to normal,' Richmond bank chief says

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond takes the threat of economic recession seriously, but is confident the bank will be able to tame inflation without "a calamitous decline in activity."

Richmond Fed President and CEO Tom Barkin expressed confidence on Tuesday that the bank's approach - including a three-quarter percentage point increase in interest rates last week - will reduce the rise in inflation by "quieting demand" until supply chains recover from disruption by the COVID-19 pandemic and commodity prices ease after the spike caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Fed is on a path to return inflation back to normal levels," Barkin told the Richmond chapter of the Risk Management Association at Triple Crossing Brewery in Fulton. "We have the credibility with households, businesses and markets required to deliver that outcome. We may or may not get help from global events and supply chains."

"There is, of course, recession risk along the way, but there's also the prospect of the economy returning closer to normal," he said.

Barkin acknowledged that historically efforts by the Fed to tighten the money supply to control inflation have led to "some sort of a recession," but he said consumer spending remains strong and both "household and bank balance sheets look healthy."

"So, data on today's economy still looks relatively healthy," he said.

Barkin predicted that inflation "should come down over time," but he cautioned that a slowdown of the economy "must be kept in perspective: We are out of balance today because stimulus-supported excess demand overwhelmed supply constrained by the pandemic and global commodity shocks."

"Returning to normal means products on shelves, restaurants fully staffed and cars at auto dealers," he said. "It doesn't have to require a calamitous decline in activity."

As for financial markets, "they are hardly the whole economy, but even they could benefit from reaffirmation that trees don't grow to the sky and a reminder that valuations are always worth a fresh look," he added.

In an interview with reporters after his speech, Barkin cited "three lanes" that led to a rapid rise of inflation, which in May hit 8.6% compared with the same month the year before, reaching a 40-year high, and prompted the Fed last week to raise interest rates a quarter-percentage point higher than it had previously signaled.

One lane is consumer demand, which soared as the country has emerged from the pandemic because of widespread distribution of vaccines, and fiscal stimulus checks reduced household debt.

A second lane was the pandemic's disruption of global supply chains, such as the inability to obtain enough semiconductor chips from producers based largely in Asia for automobiles and other consumer appliances that depend on them.

The third lane is what Barkin called "the commodity price shock" caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent western sanctions, which have dramatically raised prices of gasoline and food produced by both countries.

"The commodity part of it is much tougher to forecast," he said.

In his speech, Barkin said that "moderating demand has a higher purpose squarely in our mandate: containing inflation."

"If there's any lesson that's been learned in the last year, it is that everybody hates inflation."