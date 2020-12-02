Federal lawsuit alleges wage theft by subcontractors on new General Assembly Building

Two law firms, based in Washington, D.C., and Arlington County, filed the suit behalf of Gilberto Rosales, one of 60 laborers allegedly affected by the practices on the General Assembly Building project, and Hector Jose Polanco-Alvarez, as well as "similarly situated" workers in other projects named in the suit.

It alleges that Capital Interior employs GTO and RDIC, among other labor brokers, to supply workers for the projects, but the subcontractor "maintains many of the traditional functions of employment relationship with these workers, including setting the workers' schedules, providing the workers with direct and indirect worksite supervision, setting and influencing workers' rates of pay, and maintaining, as a practical matter, the power to fire or demote workers."

The suit alleges violations of overtime pay requirements in the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state law against misclassification of workers as independent contractors. It seeks unpaid wages and damages for both men and other "similarly situated" laborers under both the federal and state laws, as well as employment and other benefits denied them because of alleged misclassification.

It also seeks an injunction against the companies from "further violations of these laws."