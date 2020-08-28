Fewer people show up for COVID-19 testing as cases rise in Richmond and Henrico

The city has recorded 3,795 cases during the pandemic and 47 deaths, including four this week. Henrico has recorded 4,428 cases of COVID-19, the fourth highest in the state after Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties in Northern Virginia, However, Henrico has the second-highest number of deaths from the virus in Virginia, 193, including three this week.

"This is not going anywhere," said Tracey Avery-Geter, a women's health care nurse practitioner who leads the testing team for the Richmond and Henrico health district.

"At the beginning, it was a crisis, it was go, go, go," Avery-Geter told Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, on Tuesday in a meeting at the Henrico health department. "Then there was a little bit of a break. But it's going back up now."

Spanberger, a Henrico resident, was one of 90 people to be tested for COVID-19 at community testing event conducted by the health department at Hotchkiss, in the Green Park neighborhood of Richmond.

She had just heard from Avula and 15 public health employees about the increasing difficulty of getting many people, especially in low-income and minority communities, to be tested for COVID-19.

"I think it's a prudent thing to do," she said.