Fifth person shot at UVa identified; malicious wounding charges added

A prosecutor has identified Marlee Morgan as the fifth victim in Sunday night’s shooting at the University of Virginia. Two charges of malicious wounding, one for Morgan and one for Michael Hollins, have been added to the list of charges facing Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Morgan’s relation to the university was not immediately clear, but university President Jim Ryan wrote in a message to the campus community on Tuesday afternoon that "our two wounded students continue to recover."

Jones will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm while committing a felony. Jones is expected to appear by video link, Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney James M. Hingeley said.

Sunday night’s shooting left three UVa football players dead, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

Wednesday’s hearing may include a preliminary bail review. It’s unclear if Jones has an attorney.

Albemarle Judge Matthew Quatrara has asked to recuse himself from the case, but it’s unclear why.

Hollins, a Virginia junior running back underwent a second surgery on Tuesday, according to his mother.

“Family, Mike will be going in for his 2nd surgery at 8am. Keep praying!!! And please keep praying for all of the families that are going through this horrific tragedy,” Brenda Hollins wrote.

She ended her message with Hollins’ jersey number – 7 – and a praying hands emoji.

At a press briefing Monday, university president Jim Ryan said he had spoken to one of the victims, who was in good condition. The other, Ryan said, was in critical condition.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Hollins was sedated and on a ventilator Monday.

Hollins, a Baton Rouge, La., native, got to Virginia in 2019, playing in 12 of the team’s 14 games as a true freshman. He opted out of playing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then rejoined the team for last season.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags around the state lowered to half-staff and made an unannounced visit to the campus. Speaking to reporters near a memorial at the football stadium after he left flowers, Youngkin said he came to pay "deep respects and hopefully take a moment to support these families.”

“It’s beyond anything any parent can possibly imagine. And the first lady and I, our hearts are just broken for these families," said Youngkin, who also thanked the first responders and said he was praying for the wounded students.

