Fifth person shot at UVa identified; malicious wounding charges added

A prosecutor has identified Marlee Morgan as the fifth victim in Sunday night’s shooting at the University of Virginia. Two charges of malicious wounding, one for Morgan and one for Michael Hollins, have been added to the list of charges facing Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
Morgan’s relation to the university was not immediately clear, but university President Jim Ryan wrote in a message to the campus community on Tuesday afternoon that "our two wounded students continue to recover."
Jones will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm while committing a felony. Jones is expected to appear by video link, Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney James M. Hingeley said.
Hollins, a Baton Rouge, La., native, got to Virginia in 2019, playing in 12 of the team’s 14 games as a true freshman. He opted out of playing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then rejoined the team for last season.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags around the state lowered to half-staff and made an unannounced visit to the campus. Speaking to reporters near a memorial at the football stadium after he left flowers, Youngkin said he came to pay "deep respects and hopefully take a moment to support these families.”
“It’s beyond anything any parent can possibly imagine. And the first lady and I, our hearts are just broken for these families," said Youngkin, who also thanked the first responders and said he was praying for the wounded students.
Online records did not list a defense attorney who could speak on behalf of Jones, who remained in custody Tuesday. If Jones is financially eligible for court-appointed counsel, an attorney will be appointed Wednesday, Hingeley wrote. The hearing may also involve a preliminary bail review, he said.
Crowds gather in Charlottesville for vigil to 3 students killed in campus shooting
Flowers and a sympathy card were laid outside Scott Stadium in remembrance of UVA football players D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. They were killed nearby on Sunday night.
This combo of undated image provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (University of Virginia Athletics via AP)
(L-R) UVA softball players Savanah Henley and Leah Boggs bring flowers to a memorial outside Scott Stadium for UVA football players D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. They were killed Sunday night.
(L-R) UVA softball players Leah Boggs and Savanah Henley look at flowers and notes left at a memorial outside Scott Stadium for UVA football players D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. They were killed Sunday night.
UVA softball player Savanah Henley, of Mechanicsville, looks at flowers and notes left at a memorial outside Scott Stadium for UVA football players D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. They were killed Sunday night.