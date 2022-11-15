 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fifth person shot at UVa identified; malicious wounding charges added

  • Updated
University of Virginia students and others on Monday sing "Amazing Grace" during a vigil for three students killed in a campus shooting. A suspect was arrested in Henrico County. 

A prosecutor has identified Marlee Morgan as the fifth victim in Sunday night’s shooting at the University of Virginia. Two charges of malicious wounding, one for Morgan and one for Michael Hollins, have been added to the list of charges facing Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Morgan’s relation to the university was not immediately clear, but university President Jim Ryan wrote in a message to the campus community on Tuesday afternoon that "our two wounded students continue to recover."

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Jones will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm while committing a felony. Jones is expected to appear by video link, Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney James M. Hingeley said.

Sunday night’s shooting left three UVa football players dead, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

Wednesday’s hearing may include a preliminary bail review. It’s unclear if Jones has an attorney.

Albemarle Judge Matthew Quatrara has asked to recuse himself from the case, but it’s unclear why.

20221116_MET_UVA_AWE03

(L-R) UVA softball players Savanah Henley and Leah Boggs bring flowers to a memorial outside Scott Stadium for UVA football players D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. They were killed Sunday night.

 Hollins, a Virginia junior running back underwent a second surgery on Tuesday, according to his mother.

“Family, Mike will be going in for his 2nd surgery at 8am. Keep praying!!! And please keep praying for all of the families that are going through this horrific tragedy,” Brenda Hollins wrote.

20221116_MET_UVA_AWE02

(L-R) UVA softball players Leah Boggs and Savanah Henley look at flowers and notes left at a memorial outside Scott Stadium for UVA football players D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. They were killed Sunday night.

She ended her message with Hollins’ jersey number – 7 – and a praying hands emoji.

At a press briefing Monday, university president Jim Ryan said he had spoken to one of the victims, who was in good condition. The other, Ryan said, was in critical condition.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Hollins was sedated and on a ventilator Monday.

20221116_MET_UVA_AWE01

UVA softball player Savanah Henley, of Mechanicsville, looks at flowers and notes left at a memorial outside Scott Stadium for UVA football players D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. They were killed Sunday night.

Hollins, a Baton Rouge, La., native, got to Virginia in 2019, playing in 12 of the team’s 14 games as a true freshman. He opted out of playing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then rejoined the team for last season.

20221116_MET_UVA_AWE08

Flowers and a sympathy card were laid outside Scott Stadium in remembrance of UVA football players D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. They were killed nearby on Sunday night.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags around the state lowered to half-staff and  made an unannounced visit to the campus. Speaking to reporters near a memorial at the football stadium after he left flowers, Youngkin said he came to pay "deep respects and hopefully take a moment to support these families.”

“It’s beyond anything any parent can possibly imagine. And the first lady and I, our hearts are just broken for these families," said Youngkin, who also thanked the first responders and said he was praying for the wounded students.

Online records did not list a defense attorney who could speak on behalf of Jones, who remained in custody Tuesday. If Jones is financially eligible for court-appointed counsel, an attorney will be appointed Wednesday, Hingeley wrote. The hearing may also involve a preliminary bail review, he said.

University of Virginia Shooting

This combo of undated image provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (University of Virginia Athletics via AP)

Staff writers Mike Barber and Charlotte Rene Woods contributed to this report, which also includes information from The Associated Press.

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Breaking News