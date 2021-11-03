Filler-Corn not conceding House majority, as GOP finds surprising path to victory

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn isn't conceding the loss of the Democratic majority in the House of Delegates, despite a Republican surge to a 52-48 seat advantage in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said she is waiting for final results in at least two House races - one in Hampton and the other in Virginia Beach - in which the margin of Republican victory was less than 1 percentage point of the vote in elections on Tuesday.

“While the results across the Commonwealth were not what we were hoping for last night, we have several races that will determine the majority that are still within the margins with votes still to be counted until Friday," she said in a statement on Wednesday. "We are going to make sure every Virginian’s voice is heard and every vote is counted.”

Filler-Corn, who won a seventh term in the 41st District, is hoping to avoid the same fate as her predecessor, former Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who was limited to two years in the long-coveted position before Democrats seized the majority two years ago.

If Republicans hold their new majority after vote canvassing and possible recounts, they will face a contest for speaker to succeed Filler-Corn.