Filler-Corn pushes 'microstamping' bill to help trace guns used in crimes

Amid the recent spate of gun violence nationally and in Virginia, Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax hopes the state can adopt a technological solution that she says could help law enforcement better track firearms that have been used in crimes.

House Bill 1788, filed Tuesday, would require all firearms sold in Virginia beginning in 2025 to be microstamp-enabled. Microstamp-enabled guns can include unique codes inside of them that are stamped onto cartridge casings each time a gun is fired.

The idea is that when law enforcement responds to a shooting and recovers expended casings, officers can link the microstamped code on the cartridge casings to the serial number of the gun used in the crime — even if they don’t find the gun at the scene of the crime.

“It's going to help reduce unsolved crimes by making it easier to track down how a firearm comes into possession, as opposed to just relying on paper trails,” Filler-Corn said. “We have moved well beyond that in this new age of technology.”

Invented in the 1990s by developers Todd Lizotte and Orest Ohar, the technology has not yet been widely adopted. However, New York, New Jersey and California have passed laws requiring microstamping on new gun models that are sold.

California’s law has been on the books for over a decade but has faced pushback from some manufacturers who have tapped into a loophole by selling older models. Legal challenges have played out as well. In 2020, California amended its law to require that for every new microstamping-enabled firearm model introduced within the state, three older models will be removed from the roster of approved handguns for sale in the state.

Some gun-rights groups like the National Rifle Association question the feasibility of microstamping, saying it depends on the type of gun and the type of ammunition. They say criminals often get guns through theft or from other secondhand sources, raising questions about the effectiveness of such tracing, and that microstamping could raise the cost of new firearms.

States enacting such laws are still in the process of implementation, with New Jersey legislators, law enforcement and Lizotte hosting a demonstration as recently as last summer.

Ari Davis, a policy adviser with the John Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, called microstamping legislation "common sense" but noted the challenges from opponents to the procedure.

"When you look at other industries, like the auto industry, they weren't willingly incorporating safety technology into their cars at first," Davis said. "They didn't say ' oh, yes seat belts and airbags are great, let's just put them in our cars.' They had to be pushed by policymakers and policy."