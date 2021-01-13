Filler-Corn strips three GOP delegates of key committee assignments for backing overturning election results

The resolution also became a flash point in an election-year confrontation between Democrats who took control of both chambers a year ago and Republicans who want to regain their power in elections for all House seats in November.

House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, urged his caucus to oppose the extension, casting doubt on whether the extended time would be used to address the pandemic not Democrats' progressive agenda. Gilbert called back to the lengthy special session lawmakers participated in last fall.

"It was ostensibly to tweak the budget to address the pandemic but I think we spent much of that time focusing on what our colleagues call criminal justice reform and police reform, almost exclusively focused on those areas," Gilbert said.

Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, insisted that the pressing needs of the pandemic demanded more time in session.

"Families need a hand up, but our Republican colleagues want to work less. Small businesses are hurting, but our Republican colleagues want to work less."

Democrats are counting on Northam, entering the final year of his term, to call a special session immediately after the assembly adjourns on Feb. 11, as he made clear in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch that he will do.