Filler-Corn urges panel to help update art on House side of Capitol to reflect Virginia's diversity

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn on Tuesday charged a new state panel with helping to update artwork on the House side of the Capitol, in order to reflect a "more expansive" view of a diverse and vibrant Virginia.

"What do we want Virginians to think about when they come into our Capitol?" Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said at the first virtual meeting of the Speaker's Advisory Group on State Capitol Artifacts. Citing an "awakening of different realities that has come to all of our attention," Filler-Corn said the state needs to welcome its diversity.

"Our Capitol should tell the story of Virginia - a place where all Virginians can feel represented, where all Virginians can feel celebrated, where all Virginians feel valued - that is our goal," Filler-Corn said.

She called for "a more expansive celebration of the commonwealth of Virginia" that might include works of celebrated artists or of natural beauty.

In outlining the history of the state's art collection, state librarian Sandra Treadway told the panel: "We are very aware of the fact that what is in the Capitol right now is not showcasing all of Virginia's history, all of Virginia's people."

Later in her presentation she added: "The artwork is virtually all white men."