Filler-Corn urges panel to help update art on House side of Capitol to reflect Virginia's diversity

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn on Tuesday charged a new state panel with helping to update artwork on the House side of the Capitol, in order to reflect a "more expansive" view of a diverse and vibrant Virginia.
"What do we want Virginians to think about when they come into our Capitol?" Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said at the first virtual meeting of the Speaker's Advisory Group on State Capitol Artifacts. Citing an "awakening of different realities that has come to all of our attention," Filler-Corn said the state needs to welcome its diversity.
"Our Capitol should tell the story of Virginia - a place where all Virginians can feel represented, where all Virginians can feel celebrated, where all Virginians feel valued - that is our goal," Filler-Corn said.
She called for "a more expansive celebration of the commonwealth of Virginia" that might include works of celebrated artists or of natural beauty.
In outlining the history of the state's art collection, state librarian Sandra Treadway told the panel: "We are very aware of the fact that what is in the Capitol right now is not showcasing all of Virginia's history, all of Virginia's people."
Later in her presentation she added: "The artwork is virtually all white men."
Treadway said that over many decades the state has purchased or acquired 450 pieces of art - portraits and statuary - for the purpose of putting them on public display. She said about 130 are now on display at the Capitol. Pieces from the collection also are on display at the state Supreme Court and in the Executive Mansion.
"It's a snapshot of what previous generations saw as significant historically in Virginia," Treadway said. "So they depict statesmen, office holders, generals. And as a result, there's very little diversity" in that collection.
"Until relatively recently," Treadway said, "African Americans, women and others were not in leadership positions and that's what's reflected in that artwork."
She said there are a few paintings that depict historical episodes, such as works on the storming of the redoubt at Yorktown, three ships that sailed to Jamestown and one on the first General Assembly.
Women are depicted in somewhere between 3% and 5% of the works. In the Capitol there are four depictions of women, Treadway said. They include a bas-relief of Lila Meade Valentine, an educator and leading advocate of women's suffrage; a portrait of Lady Astor, who was born in Danville and became the first woman seated in Britain's Parliament; a portrait of Pocahontas; and a portrait of Elizabeth Swanson, Virginia's first lady when her husband, Claude Swanson, served as governor from 1906-1910.
Since the slaying of George Floyd in police custody sparked protests in Richmond and around the nation, Virginia and the city of Richmond have removed much of their public Confederate iconography. Last June, Filler-Corn had a statue of Robert E. Lee and seven busts depicting Confederate leaders removed overnight from the Old House Chamber inside the state Capitol.
As members exchanged initial ideas Monday, Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, who leads the panel, raised the possibility of traveling exhibits. She said that as the state works to "bring to the surface some different stories," such installations could create buzz and inspire people to visit the Capitol .
Said McQuinn: "The opportunities will be endless here."
