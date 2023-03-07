Eileen Filler-Corn, the first woman to serve as Virginia's speaker of the House, said Tuesday that she will not run for re-election, continuing an exodus of senior leaders from the General Assembly.

Filler-Corn told The Washington Post that she is "seriously considering" a run for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025.

The legislative departures continued Tuesday morning as Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, a senator since 2014, announced that he will not seek re-election in a new district in which he is paired with Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach.

Filler-Corn, a member of the House since 2010, served as House speaker from 2020-22, breaking a gender barrier that had stood for more than 400 years. But House Democrats ousted her as leader of their caucus in April 2022 after Republicans regained control of the chamber.

She became speaker following a 2019 blue wave election that gave Democrats control of the House of Delegates as well as the Senate and the governorship. Filler-Corn helped usher through landmark Democratic measures, including efforts to ban the death penalty and to legalize recreational use of marijuana by adults.

“I am proud of the transformative actions we took during my tenure," Filler-Corn said in a statement. "We invested in public education and transportation, made our communities safer from gun violence, supported working families, expanded reproductive freedom, rooted out discrimination, secured voting rights, protected our environment, and kept Virginia the top state for business in the nation. In just two years, we brought historic change to the Commonwealth that followed the will of the people and remains popular today. More importantly, we did this by including diverse voices from across Virginia."

She added: “We have made significant progress in Virginia and I will continue this work for our communities and our Commonwealth outside the confines of the House of Delegates. As for my next chapter, there are many exciting options ahead and I look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks and months.

“I am eager and energized for the next challenge!”

Republicans regained the House majority and the governorship in the November 2021 elections and Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, became House speaker.

In April 2022 House Democrats voted out Filler-Corn as head of their caucus and subsequently picked Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, as their leader in the chamber.

in December 2021 the state Supreme Court imposed new legislative boundaries without regard to protecting incumbents. The new map paired dozens of legislators in districts with other incumbents and has prompted a cascading wave of retirements ahead of this year's contests in which all 40 Senate seats and all 100 House seats are up for election.

In addition to Filler-Corn, who was paired in a district with Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax; key retirees include Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax; Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City; Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, co-chair of the Finance & Appropriations Committee; and Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, co-chair of the Judiciary Committee.

Notable retirees in the House include Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, the chamber's currently most senior member; and a host of committee chairs, including Dels. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford; Rob Bell, R-Albemarle; Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland and Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield.

So far, seven of the 40 senators are not running for reelection, not including Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who will be sworn in Tuesday evening as a member of Congress. Two redrawn Senate districts still feature two incumbents each, which means at least two more senators will leave the chamber.

In the House, 15 of the 100 delegates have announced they are not seeking reelection. An additional 13 are running for state Senate seats. Four other House districts feature paired incumbents.

This means the Senate is assured of at least a 25% turnover, and the House is set to upend nearly a third of its membership, before the first votes are cast in summer primaries and fall elections.

Filler-Corn likely would face competition in seeking the Democrats' nomination for governor in 2025. Others that pundits mention as potential candidates include some members of the state's congressional delegation - such as McClellan and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.