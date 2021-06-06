Final rush: Democratic candidates for governor work to turn out supporters ahead of Tuesday's primary

Already, 114,600 voters have cast ballots in the race, nearly five times the number that had voted early in the 2017 primary, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. That’s largely because Democrats ushered in expanded early voting in Virginia.

But if the turnout this year matches that of the 2017 Democratic primary — 550,000 — it means that only about 1 in 5 primary voters have cast their ballots. The job for campaigns is getting the rest to the polls by Tuesday night.

In the Richmond metro area, about 16,000 people had voted as of Saturday.

McAuliffe, governor from 2014 to 2018, looms large over the race. With high name recognition and fundraising figures, he’s benefited from the trappings of incumbency, though Virginia does not let its governors serve consecutive terms. While polls give him a significant lead, McAuliffe’s last day on the campaign trail will see him start off in Bristol in Virginia’s southwest and make stops in Richmond, Roanoke and Norfolk.