Finance leaders to push now to take hard look at state income tax later

The leaders of the General Assembly finance committees are laying the groundwork now for a hard look at Virginia tax policy - particularly how the state taxes income - for possible action as early as next year after election of a new governor and House of Delegates.

Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said Tuesday that she is forming a special joint subcommittee to look at the state's income tax and whether to make it more progressive by tying tax rates more closely to how much income people earn.

On the other side of the assembly, House Finance Chairwoman Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, is pushing for a detailed study of Virginia's income tax by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission - over the objection of Republicans who hope to win back the governor's office and House majority in elections in November.

The study resolution, pending before the House on Wednesday, would give JLARC until the end of 2022 to complete its work and report to the assembly at the beginning of its session in 2023.

Watts said the two efforts should "dovetail," with preliminary conclusions by the subcommittee by the next session followed by more detailed recommendations after JLARC completes its work.