Fire guts Chuck Robb's McLean home; injuries to former governor and first lady not life-threatening

Fire late Tuesday night engulfed the McLean home of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb.

Robb and former Virginia first lady Lynda Robb were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynda Robb was a daughter of President Lyndon Johnson. WTOP radio in Washington quoted Lynda's sister, Luci Baines Johnson, as saying that Chuck Robb was treated for burns at a hospital, but then released. Luci Baines Johnson told the radio station that her sister, Lynda, suffered smoke inhalation and remains hospitalized.

Gov. Ralph Northam was among Virginia officials extending good wishes to the former governor and first lady on Twitter.

"Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of a fire at the home of former governor Chuck Robb. Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy."

The Northam administration said in a statement that the Robb family confirmed their parents had no life-threatening injuries and had been transported by ambulance to a hospital. They were the only people in the house at the time of the fire.