Fire guts Chuck Robb's McLean home; injuries to former governor and first lady not life-threatening

Fire late Tuesday night engulfed the McLean home of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb.
Robb and former Virginia first lady Lynda Robb were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lynda Robb was a daughter of President Lyndon Johnson. WTOP radio in Washington quoted Lynda's sister, Luci Baines Johnson, as saying that Chuck Robb was treated for burns at a hospital, but then released. Luci Baines Johnson told the radio station that her sister, Lynda, suffered smoke inhalation and remains hospitalized.
Gov. Ralph Northam was among Virginia officials extending good wishes to the former governor and first lady on Twitter.
"Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of a fire at the home of former governor Chuck Robb. Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy."
The Northam administration said in a statement that the Robb family confirmed their parents had no life-threatening injuries and had been transported by ambulance to a hospital. They were the only people in the house at the time of the fire.
“Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their rapid response and the medical professionals who are taking care of them,” said the Robbs' three daughters. “We have what is most important to us — our mom and dad.”
Robb, 82, a Democrat, was a U.S. senator from 1989 to 2001, governor from 1982 to 1986 and lieutenant governor from 1978 to 1982.
Fairfax Fire and Rescue said it responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Its images posted on Twitter showed fire raging through the house and its roof.
Tax records show the home has a value of $5.5 million, with an adjacent parcel of land owned by the Robbs valued at $3.4 million, according to The Associated Press.
Fairfax officials said that the first units on the scene found fire throughout the first floor of a large home. Arlington County's fire department and the Montgomery County Maryland fire and rescue service assisted Fairfax.