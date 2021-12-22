 Skip to main content
Fire guts Chuck Robb's McLean home
Robb fire

This home burning in McLean reportedly belongs to former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb.

 Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Fire late Tuesday night engulfed the McLean home of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb.

Fairfax fire officials reported on Twitter that two people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gov. Ralph Northam was among Virginia officials extending good wishes to Robb and former Virginia first lady Lynda Robb on Twitter.

"Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of a fire at the home of former governor Chuck Robb. Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy."

Fairfax Fire and Rescue said it responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Its images posted on Twitter showed fire raging through the house and its roof.

Tax records show the home has a value of $5.5 million, with an adjacent parcel of land owned by the Robbs valued at $3.4 million, according to The Associated Press.

Fairfax officials said that the first units on the scene found fire throughout the first floor of a large home. Arlington County's fire department and the Montgomery County Maryland fire and rescue service assisted Fairfax.

Robb, a Democrat and son-in-law of President Lyndon Johnson, was a U.S. senator from 1989 to 2001, governor from 1982 to 1986 and lieutenant governor from 1978 to 1982.

