Fire guts Chuck Robb's McLean home

Fire late Tuesday night engulfed the McLean home of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb.

Fairfax fire officials reported on Twitter that two people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gov. Ralph Northam was among Virginia officials extending good wishes to Robb and former Virginia first lady Lynda Robb on Twitter.

"Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of a fire at the home of former governor Chuck Robb. Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy."

Fairfax Fire and Rescue said it responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Its images posted on Twitter showed fire raging through the house and its roof.

Tax records show the home has a value of $5.5 million, with an adjacent parcel of land owned by the Robbs valued at $3.4 million, according to The Associated Press.

Fairfax officials said that the first units on the scene found fire throughout the first floor of a large home. Arlington County's fire department and the Montgomery County Maryland fire and rescue service assisted Fairfax.