Fire reportedly guts Chuck Robb's McLean home

Multiple media outlets in Washington are reporting that fire late Tuesday night engulfed a McLean home owned by former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb.

Fairfax fire officials reported on Twitter that two people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue said it responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Its images posted on Twitter showed fire raging through the house and its roof.

Fairfax officials said that the first units on the scene found fire throughout the first floor of a large home. Arlington County's fire department and the Montgomery County fire and rescue service assisted Fairfax.