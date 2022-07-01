First lady Jill Biden visits Henrico to promote COVID vaccines for children

First lady Jill Biden visited a health clinic in Henrico County on Friday afternoon to encourage parents to vaccinate children from 6 months to 5 years old against COVID-19.

The first lady toured the Henrico County Health Department East Clinic, greeting staff and parents of children 5 and under who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine following recent approval by the FDA and CDC for young children to receive the vaccine.

"The relief is finally here – a vaccine for our youngest children," she said.

In February 2021 Biden had visited the VCU Massey Cancer Center, where she talked about bringing cancer research and treatment close to the people.

In Henrico on Friday she encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated and to consult with their physicians over any concerns.

"Parents, this is your choice and we want you to have all the information you need to make that choice," Biden said, referring parents to the CDC website vaccines.gov to find a vaccine site.

"Thank you for coming in today," she told parents who were waiting with their children for a shot. "Thank you for doing this and protecting your children."

Dr. Melissa Viray, the acting health director for the Richmond-Henrico Health District, helped escort Biden through the clinic.

Biden greeted families and children in individual waiting rooms before the children were vaccinated, and shook hands with staff. "I promise it doesn’t hurt and I’m a scaredy cat when it comes to shots," she told one family.

Chris Beck, a high-school science teacher from Chesterfield County, brought his son, Ezra Beck, age 2, and his nephew, Wayne Ham, age 4, to the clinic for a vaccine and asked Biden to take a photo with them.

Beck said in an interview that he and his wife were eager to get the children vaccinated so the children don’t get sick or needlessly transmit COVID-19. "I am very excited about it," he said.

Biden and other officials spoke to reporters after she greeted families.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said that while the pandemic has created serious challenges, parents can now "rest a little easier knowing that they can get their young children vaccinated against the virus."

"This is such an important milestone in our continued fight against the pandemic and a testament to the leadership of the Biden administration," McEachin said.

Ashish Jha, who leads the nation’s coronavirus response as White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, said it took a long time for the vaccine to be available to young children because officials needed to get it right. He said the vaccine was “extremely safe” for children and would prevent them from getting sick.

“It took time but I think it was worth it because what we have now is two vaccines for this population, both of which are extraordinarily safe, both of which are extraordinarily effective,” Jha said.

While children don’t get as sick as adults from COVID-19, he said, many of them have, even without any pre-existing conditions.

Kyle Wendling and his wife, Dr. Cathy Marcelo, went to the clinic to get a vaccine for their 9-month-old son, Patrick. Wendling spoke at the event and said the vaccine is safe and effective in protecting against COVID-19.

He said Friday was a great moment for his family because Patrick had now received the same protection against the virus.

Biden thanked the press for helping spread the message that vaccines are now available for young children.

"We couldn’t do this without you – we couldn’t get the word out," she said.

To parents, she said, the vaccine is safe, effective and free. "So make the decision to protect your children with the same vaccine that has already saved millions of lives," she said.