Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to announce a presidential bid in the coming weeks, courted evangelical voters Friday at Liberty University, a day after signing a bill that would ban most abortions in his state after six weeks.

DeSantis, who appeared to hint at a presidential bid, saying he looks forward to "the battles ahead," only glanced off his abortion stance, saying his administration has backed a "culture of life."

But in introducing the Florida governor at Liberty, Jonathan Falwell, a minister, and the school's next chancellor, praised DeSantis for flying back from Ohio on Thursday to sign the bill in Florida.

"He flew all the way back to Florida and last night, after the legislature there in Florida passed a bill, he signed the heartbeat protection act," said Falwell, drawing cheers from the convocation crowd at the Vines Center.

"As he signed that into the law in the state of Florida, it will protect all unborn babies because he recognizes and knows that life is a gift from God," Falwell said.

Liberty, a Lynchburg-based Christian school founded by the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr., is a traditional stop for GOP presidential hopefuls. Liberty is state's largest college, boasting 130,000 students, with about 115,000 of them fully online.

Liberty's on-campus students are expected to attend convocation, a regular Wednesday and Friday gathering that brings about 80 speakers to campus throughout the year to advance the school's mission of "training champions for Christ."

In his 22-minute speech, DeSantis characterized Florida as a "ray of hope that better days may still lie ahead." He traced his administration's actions fighting COVID-19 restrictions and what he termed the "woke" left.

He portrayed Florida as "a promised land of sanity in a world that has increasingly gone off its rocker."

"We have embraced freedom. We have maintained law and order. We have protected the rights of parents. We have elevated the importance of family and promoted a culture of life," DeSantis said.

"We have respected our taxpayers, and we have rejected woke ideology."

He portrayed Florida as the top state in the country in metrics such as net in-migration, and new business formation.

DeSantis served in Congress from 2013 to 2018, when he was first elected governor in a contest that went to a recount. He was reelected last year by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 percentage points.

Florida's current 15-week abortion law faces challenges in that state's Supreme Court. The fate of the new six-week law could depend on the outcome of that case. The six-week Florida law includes exceptions to save the woman's life and in cases of rape and incest.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision last summer to overturn Roe v. Wade sent the issue of whether to allow or restrict abortion back to the states. Florida is among a number of Southern states to pass further restrictions.

Abortion is still legal in Virginia for any reason up until 26 weeks of gestation (or the second trimester), and later in a pregnancy if physicians have attested that carrying a fetus to term will put the pregnant person’s life or mental health at serious risk.

During this year's Virginia General Assembly session, Democratic senators blocked a number of proposed abortion curbs, including a bill Gov. Glenn Youngkin backed to bar most abortions after 15 weeks.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said in a Twitter post Friday: "What happened last night in Florida shows what’s at stake in Virginia in 2023," with all 140 General Assembly seats up for election.

"Virginia’s Governor has made clear that he wants to roll back our rights. We can’t let that happen. The right to choose is on the ballot this November when we vote for Virginia’s General Assembly."

Virginia Democrats posted on Twitter: "That’s what’s on the line this November. Who gets to make women’s health care decisions — Glenn Youngkin or women?"

Meantime, abortion could be headed back to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Biden administration on Friday urged the high court to block a lower court ruling restricting access to an abortion drug.

Youngkin, who addressed Liberty students last year, is often mentioned as a potential candidate for national office, but has taken no overt steps toward a bid. In recent weeks, he has noted that he is not campaigning in Iowa, but is focused on Virginia issues — such as his push for tax cuts in the budget negotiations.

The six-week Florida abortion law could help DeSantis with conservative voters in a GOP nominating contest, but it could prove a general election challenge in states like Virginia, where large suburban counties in Northern Virginia and greater Richmond helped Democrat Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump by about 10 percentage points in 2020.

A recent Virginia poll from The Washington Post and the Schar School at George Mason University found that 34% thought abortion laws should “remain as they are” and 41% said they should be “less strict,” while 17% thought abortion statutes should be "more strict."

A Virginia poll that Roanoke College released last month found that Youngkin’s job approval ratings are rising, but he lagged far behind Trump and DeSantis as Virginia Republicans’ first choice for the party’s presidential nomination.

Youngkin’s Virginia job approval rating hit 57% in February — five points better than in November — and his disapproval rating was 35% — down six points from three months before.

When Republican respondents were asked their first choice for president, 39% chose Trump and 28% picked DeSantis. Youngkin finished a distant third with 6%, just ahead of Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations, and “someone else,” each at 5%.

Nationally, Trump has appeared to grow his lead over DeSantis in recent GOP presidential polls since Trump's indictment in New York on March 30.

Other GOP hopefuls who have spoken at Liberty in recent years include Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

