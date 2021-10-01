Focus shifts from Dulles as Afghan refugee flights prepare to resume

Currently, about 5,400 refugees are living at Fort Pickett, 3,100 at Quantico and 800 at Fort Lee, which was the initial site to receive Afghan military allies and their families under a special immigrant visa program that Congress and President Joe Biden funded at the end of July.

The first flight arrived at Dulles on July 30 with 206 adults and 15 infants.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of the U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Northern Aerospace Defense Command, said Thursday that more 2,600 Afghans had been resettled in communities here under the special immigrant visa and other refugee programs.

VanHerck said that more than 4,000 Afghans had completed processing at the military bases and were ready for resettlement in communities.

The eight bases have a combined capacity for 64,000 refugees, but more than 14,000 Afghans are waiting at overseas locations for transport to the U.S.

"We're relying on output [of refugees moving from bases to new homes] to ensure we have capacity for the additional Afghans coming our way," VanHerck said at a Department of Defense briefing.