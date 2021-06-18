For formerly self-employed, quest for jobless aid comes at a price

Her predicament is not unusual for an unemployment system overwhelmed by a record number of jobless claims during the pandemic - more than 1.6 million, or more than 10 times the number normally received in a year - and required to administer new federal emergency benefits for people, such as Cogar, who never would have qualified before.

"It's somewhat common," said Megan Healy, chief workforce adviser to Gov. Ralph Northam and, effective July 1, Virginia's first secretary of labor.

But that doesn't make it right, said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville. She sponsored legislation adopted this year to let unemployed Virginians petition to waive the repayment of benefits they received through no fault of their own during the crisis. The state budget includes almost $19 million to compensate for forgiving the debts.

"There is no value in going back and extracting debts from workers who applied in good faith, did nothing wrong, and because of the chaos and ill-preparedness of the system that serves them, got caught in this trap," Hudson said Thursday.

Those debts would have been lower, she said, if the VEC had moved faster to adjudicate disputed unemployment claims - as it now must under a settlement of a federal class-action lawsuit against the agency for long delays in determining eligibility for jobless benefits.