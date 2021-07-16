For Youngkin, skipped debate prompts questions about policy ideas and views

“He tried to skirt the issue by wanting my endorsement, yet walking on both sides of the fence. The Trump base is very large in Virginia, they understood his game, and they didn’t come out for Gillespie,” said Trump. “He got creamed!”

Gillespie, who also had never held public office, but had served as chairman of the Republican National Committee and as counselor to President George W. Bush, lost to Democrat Ralph Northam by nearly 9 percentage points. Last year Trump lost Virginia by 10 points.

Political analysts say Youngkin may be reluctant to take firm positions on political issues that might alienate suburban moderates in the state's key battlegrounds. Republicans lost control of the House of Delegates and state Senate in 2019 during a race that involved heated debate over gun control. During Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020, Virginia was not a presidential battleground for the first time since 2008.

“There’s a natural constituency in the Republican Party. By and large they’ll vote for Republicans, whoever it is. It’s almost as if Youngkin is winking at them,” said University of Richmond professor Carl Tobias, who tracks state politics. Youngkin is also targeting more moderate or independent voters, in the suburbs of Virginia’s urban crescent that runs from Northern Virginia through greater Richmond, to Hampton Roads.