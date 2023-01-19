Ford says it had not made site selection decision on battery plant

This is a developing story that will be updated.

A spokeswoman for Ford Motor Company said Thursday that the company had not made a site selection decision on its plans for an electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with a Chinese company.

The statement from the company came in response to a Richmond Times-Dispatch report Thursday citing two sources saying the company had notified Virginia officials that it had selected the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill in Pittsylvania County for the plant. They sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Ford had not made a site selection decision," company spokeswoman Melissa Miller said by email Thursday.

She also said no one from the company told a Virginia official Ford had decided on the site.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin scuttled plans for the plant in late December, later citing concerns about Chinese government influence. Ford's plans are in partnership with the Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., which Bloomberg reported last month would operate the factory and own the technology while Ford would own the plant. A reported 2,500 workers would make batteries for Ford's electric vehicles.

Youngkin came under fire for his action, and in an interview Tuesday he said the notion that Ford had decided on Virginia was "fundamentally wrong."

"The fact is, of course, that Ford investigated this site and how their interest stacked up against any other site was clearly yet to be determined because we had not even submitted an incentive package," he said in the Tuesday interview.

But asked if anyone had notified him that Ford had chosen Virginia, Youngkin declined to answer.

Bloomberg reported that Ford was also considering Michigan for the plant. It's unclear if any other states are under consideration.

How gas prices have changed in Richmond in the last week How gas prices have changed in Richmond in the last week